This research service presents an outlook for the global nutrition and wellness ingredients industry in 2022
The 5 key end-use sectors covered are food and beverage (F&B), dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetics, animal feed additives, and pet nutrition ingredients. The market analysis is presented at the ingredient manufacturer level of the value chain. The base year of the report is 2021.
Geopolitical chaos and transformative mega trends are key imperatives that will continue to impact growth across the nutrition and wellness ingredients industry. Also, the disruptions to supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will ease off; however, the associated challenges will continue to impact the industry for at least the first half of 2022.
Sustainability will be the key theme for suppliers across industries, with significant focus on reducing their end-to-end carbon footprint across the supply chain. Health will remain consumers' top priority, driving demand for functional F&B and dietary supplement ingredients.
APAC will continue to drive the majority of demand for ingredients across all end-use sectors whereas North America and Europe, by contrast, will represent the key markets for natural, premium ingredients.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Key Insights - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market
- Highlights of the Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Industry
- Global Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Industry Challenges
- Forecast Versus Actual - 2021
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Top Predictions for 2022
3. Growth Environment and Scope - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation and Value Chain - Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Market
4. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market
- Global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast by End Application and Year
- Revenue Forecast - Growth Rate and Revenue Share by Region
6. Key Trends for 2022
- Key 2022 Nutrition and Wellness Ingredients Market Trends
- Trend 1 - Sustainable Sourcing and Carbon Footprint Reduction
- Trend 2 - Supply Chain Traceability
- Trend 3 - Ingredients Influencing Microbiome
- Trend 4 - Rising Raw Material Prices
- Trend 5 - Novel Alternative Protein Sources
- Trend 6 - Digitalization
- Trend 7 - Up-cycled Ingredients & Circular Economy
- Trend 8 - Regulatory Paradigms
7. Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Application Segment - Outlook 2022
- 2022 Market Snapshot - F&B Ingredients
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Dietary Supplement Ingredients
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Personal Care and Cosmetics Ingredients
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Animal Feed Additives
- 2022 Market Snapshot - Pet Nutrition Ingredients
- Nutrition and Wellness Ingredient Companies to Watch
8. Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Regional Segment - Outlook 2022
- 2022 Predictions - NA
- 2022 Predictions - LATAM
- 2022 Predictions - Europe
- 2022 Predictions - MEA
- 2022 Predictions - APAC
9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Nutrition & Wellness Ingredients Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Focus on Sustainable and Natural Ingredients to Cater to Changing Consumer Demand Globally
- Growth Opportunity 2: Invest in R&D of Ingredients that Can Influence the Microbiome to Offer Gut, Immune, Cognitive, and Other Health Benefits
- Growth Opportunity 3: Innovations to Overcome Cost and Sustainability Challenges will Offer Opportunity to Animal & Pet Nutrition Players
- Growth Opportunity 4: Portfolio Diversification to Cater to Growing Demand for Alternative Protein Ingredients
10. Key Conclusions
