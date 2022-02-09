DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NVH Testing Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Impact Hammer Testing, Powertrain NVH, Sound Intensity Measurement, Pass-by-Noise, Vibration Testing), Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global NVH testing market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%.
Impact hammer testing & powertrain NVH testing: The largest segment of the NVH testing market, by application
Impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing is the largest segment of the NVH testing market by application. The NVH testing market is expected to be led by the impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH testing application during the forecast period. This application includes torsional vibration testing, modal analysis, ground vibration testing, transient acoustic holography, and psychoacoustic test. The adoption of NVH testing solutions for these applications, especially in the automobile industry - as powertrain NVH deals prominently with overall driver experience - is driving the growth of the said market.
Power & energy: The fastest-growing segment of the NVH testing market, by vertical
The NVH testing market for the power & energy vertical is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The high pressure on OEMs to design and manufacture low-noise-level equipment due to stringent legislative obligations is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the NVH testing market for this vertical. Further rising population in countries like China and Japan is surging demand for power & energy which ultimately impacts the NVH testing market for the said vertical.
Europe has the largest market share in the NVH testing market
Europe was leading region for NVH testing market in 2020. Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are among the major countries driving the growth of the NVH testing market in Europe. The implementation of strict regulations and practices to reduce traffic noise and limit pass-by noise to 70 dB is expected to help reduce the overall environmental noise. Europe is home to many premium automobile manufacturers, including Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo.
These are a few of the major factors behind the strong domination of the European region in the NVH testing market. The presence of prominent NVH testing solutions providers, such as Bruel & Kjaer (Denmark), HEAD acoustics GmbH (Germany), imc Test & Measurement (Germany), Dewesoft (Slovenia), GRAS Sound & Vibration (Denmark)), m+p international (Germany), and OROS (France), is also expected to drive the growth of the market in this region
