The global ocular drug delivery devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during 2021-2027.

This report on global ocular drug delivery devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ocular drug delivery devices market by segmenting the market based on technology, disease, formulation, end users, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ocular drug delivery devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc
  • Graybug Vision Inc
  • Eyegate Pharma
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc
  • Alimera Sciences
  • Envisia Therapeutics
  • Allergan, Plc
  • Novartis

Market Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Ophthalmic Diseases
  • Rising Incidence of Glaucoma and Macular Degeneration
  • Increasing Number of Approvals

Market Challenges

  • Post Usage Complications
  • High Prices

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Market by Technology

  • Topical
  • Iontophoresis
  • Ocular Insert
  • Erodible
  • Non-Erodible
  • Intraocular Implants
  • Biodegradable
  • Non-Biodegradable
  • In Situ Gel & Punctal Plugs
  • Others

Market by Disease

  • Glaucoma
  • Diabetic Retinopathy
  • Dry Eye Syndrome
  • Macular Degeneration
  • Cataract
  • Diabetic Macular Edema
  • Others

Market by Formulation

  • Liposomes & Nanoparticles
  • Solution
  • Emulsion
  • Suspension
  • Ointment

Market by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Ophthalmic Clinics
  • Homecare Settings
  • Ambulatory Surgical Center

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

