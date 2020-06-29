DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Nutrition - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Oncology Nutrition market accounted for $1.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.64 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, growing demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare sector, increasing incidence of cancer, rising number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing quality of clinical research on nutritional interventions. However, tube feeding-related complications and restricted reimbursement associated with its use are the major restraints that can hamper the growth of the market.
Oncology nutrition is termed as nutrition and diet for a cancer patient either during treatment or after the treatment. Nutrition plays a significant role in several aspects of cancer development and is an important helpful therapy during cancer treatment. Adequate nutrition provision can help cancer patients to maintain weight and slim body composition, offering improved recovery, and better quality of life. It provides support to cancer therapy making the treatment process more effective. Consumption of right food and nutrition lead to better recovery and lower incidences of remission of cancer.
By cancer type, the head and neck cancers segment is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period. Patients with head and neck cancers suffer from severe problems associated with oral nutritional intake. Thus, the enteral route is used for nutrition support. With the increasing number of such cancers cases, the uptake of tube feeding formulas has increased. Also, conditions such as severe mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, and nausea & vomiting limit nutritional intake, adding to the adoption of oncology nutritional feeding formulas.
On the basis of geography, the North America region is expected to witness the significant rate during the forecast period, due to owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. In North America region, the United States holds the largest market owing to the factors such as increasing number of population suffering from cancer, launch of new nutrition products, along with the rising geriatric population and developments related to cancer therapy and rising government initiative for the awareness of cancer in the country, is anticipated to further drive the oncology nutrition market in this region.
Some of the key players in oncology nutrition market include Baxter International, Inc., Nestle S.A., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Victus, Abbott Laboratories, FMC Corporation, Global health products Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grifols S.A., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Danone S.A., Pfizer Inc., Hansen Medical, BioSig Technologies, and Aceto Corporation.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Cancer Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Breast Cancer
5.3 Blood Cancer
5.4 Head and Neck Cancers
5.5 Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers
5.6 Esophageal Cancer
5.7 Lung Cancer
5.8 Liver Cancer
5.9 Pancreatic Cancer
5.10 Colorectal Cancer
5.11 Hematology Cancer
5.12 Prostate Cancer
6 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Formula
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Specialized Formula
6.3 Standard Formula
6.4 Elemental Formula
7 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Nutrition
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Parenteral Nutrition
7.3 Enteral Nutrition
8 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Outpatient Nutrition
8.3 Inpatient Nutrition
8.4 Retail Pharmacies
8.5 Online Pharmacies
8.6 Hospital Pharmacy
9 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Stage
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Immunotherapy
9.3 Stem Cell Transplant
9.4 Chemotherapy
9.5 Hormone Therapy
9.6 Surgery
9.7 Radiation Therapy
10 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Organic
10.3 Probiotic
10.4 Milk Based
10.5 Soy Based
11 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Specialty Clinics
11.3 Hospitals
11.4 Homecare
12 Global Oncology Nutrition Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Baxter International, Inc.
14.2 Nestle S.A.
14.3 Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
14.4 Victus
14.5 Abbott Laboratories
14.6 FMC Corporation
14.7 Global health products Inc.
14.8 Fresenius Kabi AG
14.9 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
14.10 Hormel Foods Corporation
14.11 B. Braun Melsungen AG
14.12 Grifols S.A.
14.13 Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
14.14 Danone S.A.
14.15 Pfizer Inc.
14.16 Hansen Medical
14.17 BioSig Technologies
14.18 Aceto Corporation
