DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oncology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Oncology Partnering 2014-2019 provides an understanding and access to the oncology partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in Oncology partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Oncology partnering agreement structure
- Oncology partnering contract documents
- Top Oncology deals by value
- Most active Oncology dealmakers
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter oncology partnering deals. The majority of deals are development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors oncology technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest oncology agreements announced in the healthcare sector.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Oncology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Oncology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Oncology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Oncology dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Oncology dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Oncology deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Oncology dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Oncology deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Oncology partnering deals by specific Oncology target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Oncology therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Oncology partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Oncology partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Oncology technologies and products.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all oncology partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms where available including over 3,500 links to online deal records of actual oncology partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Report Scope
This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to oncology trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.
The report includes:
- Trends in oncology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of oncology deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 3,500 oncology deal records
- The leading oncology deals by value since 2014
The available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,500 oncology deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Oncology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Oncology partnering over the years
2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type
2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type
2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Oncology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Oncology partnering
3.3. Oncology partnering headline values
3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments
3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments
3.6. Oncology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Oncology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Oncology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Oncology
4.4. Top Oncology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Oncology therapeutic target
Companies Mentioned
- 1ST Biotherapeutics
- 2A
- 2X Oncology
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- 3DMed
- 3D Signatures
- 3M Drug Delivery Systems
- 3PrimeDx
- 3SBio
- 4D Pharma
- 4SC
- 14M Genomics
- 20/20 GeneSystems
- 48Hour Discovery
- 1717 Life Science Ventures
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute
- A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute
- A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
- A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
- AADi
- aaiPharma
- AB Analitica
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- AbClon
- Abcodia
- Abcuro
- Abilita Bio
- Ability Pharmaceuticals
- Abingdon Health
- Abingworth Management
- ABL Bio
- Ablynx
- Abpro
- Abramson Cancer Center
- Abreos Biosciences
- Absorption Systems
- ABX
- Abzena
- Academia Sinica
- Academic and Community Cancer Research United
- Academic Drug Discovery Consortium
- Accelovance
- Accenture
- Access Health
- Access Pharmaceuticals
- Accord Healthcare
- AccuGenomics
- Accuray
- Accu Reference Medical Laboratory
- Accurexa
- Accutest
- ACEA Biosciences
- AceCGT Life Science
- Acentrus Specialty
- Acerta Pharma
- Acoustic MedSystems
- Acrotech Biopharma
- ACT Biotech
- Actelion
- ACT Genomics
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Actinobac Biomed
- Active Biotech
- ACT Onocology
- Acuity Pharmaceuticals
- Adagene
- Adaptiiv
- Adaptimmune
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- ADC Therapeutics
- Adimab
- Adlai Nortye
- Admera Health
- AdoRx Therapeutics
- ADT Pharmaceuticals
- Adult Brain Tumor Consortium
- Aduro BioTech
- AdvaMed
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- Advanced Cooling Therapy
- Advanced Medical Isotope
- Advanced Nuclear Medicine Ingredients
- Advanced Proteome Therapeutics
- Advanced Radiation Therapy
- Advanomics
- Advantagene
- Advanz Pharma
- Advaxis
- Aegis Therapeutics
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- AEterna Zentaris
- Aethlon Medical
- Aetna
- AffaMed Therapeutics
- Affibody
- Affigen
- Affimed Therapeutics
- Affinita Biotech
- Affymetrix
- Agalimmune
- AGC Biologics
- Agena Bioscience
- Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality
- Agendia
- Agensys
- Agenus Bio
- Agilent Technologies
- Agilvax
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AG Mednet
- AgonOx
- Aiforia Technologies
- AIMM Therapeutics
- Airmed Biopharma
- AirXpanders
- Aitbiotech
- AiVita Biomedical
- Akeso Biopharma
- Akrevia Therapeutics
- Akriveia Therapeutics
- Akrivis Technologies
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- Albumedix
- Alcami
- Alcyone Lifesciences
- Aldevron
- Alibaba Health
- Alion Pharmaceuticals
- Alkermes
- Allcure Kangtai Proton Technology
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allergan
- Alliance for Biosecurity
- Alliance For Cancer Care
- Alliance For Clinical Trials In Oncology
- Alliance Global FZ
- Alliance Global Group
- Alliance Healthcare Services
- Alliance Oncology
- Allied-Bristol Life Sciences
- Alligator Bioscience
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Ally Bridge Group
- Almac Diagnostics
- Almac Discovery
- Almac Group
- Almirall
- Alpha Cancer Technologies
- Alpha Imaging
- Alphamab
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Altavant Sciences
- Alteogen
- Alteris
- Altiora
- Altor BioScience
- Altum Pharmaceuticals
- Altus Formulation
- Alvogen
- Alvotech
- Amal Therapeutics
- Amaran Biotechnology
- Amarantus BioSciences
- Amarna Therapeutics
- Ambrx
- Ambry Genetics
- amcure
- America's Choice Provider Network
- American Association for Cancer Research
- American Brain Tumor Association
- American Cancer Society
- American College of Radiology
- American CryoStem
- American Dental Association
- American Health Imaging
- American Liver Foundation
- American Lung Association
- American Skin Association
- American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
- American Society of Human Genetics
- AmerisourceBergen
- Amgen
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- AmorChem
- Amoy Diagnostics
- AmoyDx Diagnostics
- AMPATH Oncology Institute
- Amplitech
- Amunix
- Anaeropharma
- Analogic
- Analytical Bio-Chemistry Laboratories
- Analytical Biological Services
- Anam Hospital
- AnaptysBio
- Anchiano Therapeutics
- Angelini Pharma
- Angiex
- Angiochem
- Angiodynamics
- Angle
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics
- AnHeart Therapeutics
- Animatrix Capital
- ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Anixa Biosciences
- Annias Immunotherapeutics
- Anpac Bio-Medical Science
- Antengene
- Anthem Bluecross
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Anthony Nolan
- Antigen Express
- Antikor Biopharma
- Antitope
- Apceth
- APC Therapeutics
- Apeiron Biologics
- Aperion Biologics
- Apexigen
- APG Bio
- Aphios
- Apobiologix
- Apocell
- Apogee Biotechnology
- Apogenix
- ApolloBio
- Apollo Hospitals Group
- Appistry
- Applied BioMath
- Aprea
- AptaBio Therapeutics
- Aptamer Therapeutics
- Aptarion biotech
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- Aptose Biosciences
- Aqilion
- Aquila BioMedical
- Aranda Pharma
- Aratana Therapeutics
- Aravive Biologics
- Arbor Vita
- ArcherDX
- ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative
- Arc Medical Design
- Arcus Biosciences
- Areva Med
- arGEN-X
- argenx
- Argos Therapeutics
- Ariad Pharmaceuticals
- Ariana Pharma
- Arisaph Pharmaceuticals
- Arix Bioscience
- and many more...
