DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, Farm Factor Type, Excitation Source Type, Detector Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 610.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 859.84 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.
Market Dynamics
The Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is driving advancements with increased functionalities. The stringent regulatory framework imposed by the government concerning safety and quality control is driving the market's growth. Additionally, increasing demand for optical emission spectroscopy from the metal and scrap recycling industry fuels the market's growth. On the other hand, the high initial investment cost with OES equipment restricts the development of the market.
Furthermore, growing third-party preference to outsource analytical requirements and increasing requirement of multielement analysis by various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, environmental, and scrap and recycling will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, the lack of skilled professionals for handling OES equipment is a challenge in the market's growth.
The Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is segmented based on Offering Type, Farm Factor Type, Excitation Source Type, Detector Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
