DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Interconnect Market, Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category, Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, Distance, Application, Region: Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In integrated circuits optical interconnects refer to any system of transmitting signals from one part of an integrated circuit to another using light. Optical interconnects have been the topic of study due to the high latency and power consumption incurred by conventional metal interconnects in transmitting electrical signals over long distances, such as in interconnects classed as global interconnects. The International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS) has highlighted interconnect scaling as a problem for the semiconductor industry.
In electrical interconnects, nonlinear signals (e.g., digital signals) are transmitted by copper wires conventionally, and these electrical wires all have resistance and capacitance which severely limits the rise time of signals when the dimension of the wires are scaled down. Optical solution are used to transmit signals through long distances to substitute interconnection between dies within the integrated circuit(IC) package.
Drivers:
Rise in global deployment of datacentres
Data centre deployment is difficult because it frequently involves managing multiple hardware platforms and technologies. The integration of traditional servers, networking equipment, and storage resources must be meticulously planned, flawlessly executed, and meticulously maintained. The increased deployment of data centres will be a significant growth driver for the market.
Restraints:
Huge Costs Associated with Applications of Optical Interconnect to Hamper Market Growth
Cost has always been a major impediment to the growth of the optical interconnects market around the world. The high costs associated with the application of optical interconnect technologies have hampered the commercialization of this technology. As a result, cost will continue to be a major impediment to market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
Global data traffic has recently increased significantly. The modern Internet is about more than just connectivity. In the age of the COVID-19, the Internet has evolved into a reliable connection with lower latency, faster speed, and greater bandwidth. Consumers are spending more time online than usual in the aftermath of the recent pandemic outbreak. This has had a significant impact on Wi-Fi access points, causing congestion and increasing the burden on interconnecting points. As a result, businesses are rushing to buy optical interconnects in order to mitigate the impact on interconnects. This pandemic has increased demand for optical interconnect, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. However, due to raw material shortages, production of all fibre optics-related products has dropped by 25% in this pandemic situation.
Competitive Landscape:
Major players in the silicon photomultiplier market include II-VI Incorporated (US); Lumentum Operations LLC (US); Molex, LLC (US); InnoLight Technology (Suzhou) Ltd. (China); NVIDIA Corporation (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Optical Interconnect Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Product Category
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Category
5.2Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category
5.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Product Category
5.3.1 Cable Assemblies
5.3.1 INDOOR CABLE ASSEMBLIES
5.3.2 OUTDOOR CABLE ASSEMBLIES
5.3.3 ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLES
5.3.4 MULTI-SOURCE AGREEMENTS
5.3.4.1 QSFP
5.3.4.2 CXP
5.3.4.3 CFP
5.3.4.4 CDFP
5.3.2 Connectors
5.3.2.1 LC Connectors
5.3.2.2 SC Connectors
5.3.2.3 ST Connectors
5.3.2.4 MPO/MTP Connectors
5.3.3 Optical Transceivers
5.3.4 Free Space Optics, Fiber, And Waveguides
5.3.5 Silicon Photonics
5.3.6 Pic-based interconnects
5.3.5 Optical Engines
6 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Interconnect Level
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Interconnect Level
6.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Interconnect Level
6.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Interconnect Level
6.3.1 Metro and long-haul optical interconnect
6.3.2 Board-to-board and rack-level optical interconnect
6.3.3 Chip- and board-level optical interconnect
7 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Fiber mode
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Fiber mode
7.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Fiber mode
7.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Fiber mode
7.3.1 Single Mode Fiber
7.3.2 Multi Mode Fiber
7.3.2.1 Step-index multimode fiber
7.3.2.2 Graded-index multimode fiber
8 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Data Rate
8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Data Rate
8.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Data Rate
8.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Data Rate
8.3.1 Less than 10 gbps
8.3.2 10 GBPS TO 40 GBPS
8.3.3 41 GBPS TO 100 GBPS
8.3.4 MORE THAN 100 GBPS
9 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Distance
9.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Distance
9.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Distance
9.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Distance
9.3.1 LESS THAN 1 KM
9.3.2 1 KM TO 10 KM
9.3.3 11 KM TO 100 KM
9.3.4 MORE THAN 100 KM
10 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Application
10.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By application
10.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By application
10.3 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By application
10.3.1 Data communication
10.3.1.1 Data Centers
10.3.1.2 High-performance computing (hpc)
10.3.2 Telecommunication
10 Global Optical Interconnect Market, By Region
10.1 Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Region
10.2 Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Region
11 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category
11.3 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Interconnect Level
11.4 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Fiber mode
11.5 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Data Rate
11.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance
11.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application
11.8 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.8.1 U.S.
11.8.2 Canada
11.8.3 Mexico
12 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category
12.3 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Interconnect Level
12.4 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast., By Fiber mode
12.5 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Data Rate
12.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance
12.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application
12.8 Europe Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.8.1 Germany
12.8.2 France
12.8.3 UK
12.8.4 Rest of Europe
13 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category
13.3 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, by Interconnect Level
13.4 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market size and forecast, By Fiber mode
13.5 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Data Rate
13.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance
13.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application
13.8 Asia Pacific Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.8.1 China
13.8.2 Japan
13.8.3 India
13.8.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
14 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category
14.3 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Interconnect Level
14.4 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market size and forecast, By Data Rate
14.5 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Fiber mode
14.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance
14.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application
14.8 Latin America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, Country
14.8.1. Brazil
14.8.2. Rest of Latin America
15 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Share Analysis, By Product Category
15.3 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, by Interconnect Level
15.4 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, by Fiber mode
15.5 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, by Data Rate
15.6 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Distance
15.7 North America Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and forecast, By Application
15.8 Middle East Global Optical Interconnect Market Size and Forecast, By Country
15.8.1. Saudi Arabia
15.8.2. UAE
15.8.3. Egypt
15.8.4 Kuwait
15.8.5. South Africa
16 Competitive Analysis
16.1 Competition Dashboard
16.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
16.3 Key Development Strategies
17 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npcmh2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-optical-interconnect-market-to-2027---size-trends--growth-opportunities-301491575.html
SOURCE Research and Markets