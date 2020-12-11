DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Orthodontics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global orthodontics market is witnessing a significant decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was $5,681.1 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 50 companies are operating in this market, including the already existing and emerging medical device companies.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the secondary procedures, including dental and orthodontic procedures, were shut down, which, in turn, has caused the decline of the global orthodontics market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of secondary procedures, the global orthodontics market is projected to recover from 2021.
The publisher is continuously analyzing the impact of industrial and regulatory decisions on the global orthodontics market. The market is driven by certain factors such as the rising prevalence of malocclusion, surge in dental tourism, and the emergence of technologically advanced products in the orthodontics market.
The market is favored by the rising usage of the application of 3D printing and CAD/CAM systems, faster treatment dissemination by increasing in-house workflow, and a well-defined reward-based ledger for orthodontists and patients.
Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, patient age, end user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market's snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.
Key Companies Profiled
3D Systems Corporation, 3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics Corporation, Bernhard Forester GmbH, Carestream Dental, LLC, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Envista Holdings Corporation, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Planmeca Group, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., Scheu-Dental GmbH, Sino Dental Group Limited, Straumann Group, Stratasys Ltd., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has COVID-19 impacted the global orthodontics market?
- How has the entry of start-ups impacted the global orthodontics market?
- What is the treatment landscape for orthodontics conditions across various regions?
- How do the attributes such as physician density, procedure volume, and payment landscape impact the orthodontics market across various geographic regions?
- How has the digitization or introduction of technology altered the treatment landscape for the global orthodontics market?
- Which companies are the leading players in the global orthodontics market, and what were their market shares in 2019?
- What are the various synergistic activities employed by companies in the global orthodontics market?
- What are the various marketing strategies employed by the companies to promote the sales of orthodontic devices?
- How does the end-user perception impact the growth of the global orthodontics market?
- What are the trends that are impacting the global orthodontics market? How has the partnership between healthcare and non-healthcare organizations impacted the growth of the market?
- How is the patent landscape for the global orthodontics market? Who are the major market players that have filed for patents between January 2017 and mid-October 2020?
- What are the various types of orthodontic products available in the market? What was their market share in 2019, and what will be the estimated market share for 2030?
- How is the global orthodontics market anticipated to grow in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Report
2.1 Scope of Study
2.2 Exclusion Criteria of the Report
2.3 Key Questions Answered by the Research Study
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Data Sources
3.2 Secondary Data Sources
3.3 Data Sources Categorization
3.4 Selection Criteria for Company Profiles
3.5 Brief Overview of the Market Estimation Process
3.6 Data Validation
3.7 Assumptions and Limitations
4 Treatment Landscape for Global Orthodontics Market
4.1 Epidemiology of Malocclusion
4.2 Treatment Accessibility
4.2.1 Physician Density
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East and Africa
4.2.2 Payment Landscape
4.2.2.1 North America
4.2.2.1.1 U.S.
4.2.2.1.2 Canada
4.2.2.2 Europe
4.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.2.4 Latin America
4.3 Digitization of Orthodontic Treatment
4.3.1 Benefits of Digitization in Global Orthodontic Treatment Landscape
4.3.2 Mobile Applications in Orthodontic Treatment
5 Case Statistics
5.1 Global Orthodontic Case Statistics
5.2 Regional Case Statistics
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest-of-the-World
6 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthodontics Market
6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Orthodontics Practices
6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Orthodontic Patients
6.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthodontics Market Size
6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Orthodontics Market Supply Chain
6.5 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies
7 Industry Analysis
7.1 Industry Structure
7.1.1 Manufacturers and Developers
7.1.2 Distributors
7.2 Supply and Value Chain Analysis
7.3 Associations and Consortiums
7.4 Regulatory Framework
7.4.1 Key Takeaways
7.4.2 Regulatory Framework in North America
7.4.2.1 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
7.4.3 Regulatory Framework in Europe
7.5 Patent Analysis
7.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Product Type)
7.5.1.1 Conventional Products
7.5.1.2 Advanced Products
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Share Analysis
8.1.1 Market Share Analysis for Conventional Orthodontic Products
8.1.2 Market Share Analysis for Advanced Orthodontic Products
8.2 Key Developments and Strategies
8.2.1 New Offerings
8.2.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
8.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
8.2.4 Regulatory and Legal
8.2.5 Funding Activities
8.3 Product Mapping Analysis
8.3.1 Analysis of Comparison Between Conventional Products and Advanced Products
8.4 Pricing Analysis
8.5 Marketing Strategy
8.5.1 Direct-to-Customer
8.5.2 Partnerships With Sports Teams
8.5.3 Physician Referral
9 End-User Perception in Global Orthodontics Market
9.1 Key Takeaways
9.2 Product Selection Criteria and Product Preference
9.3 Influence of Practitioners on Decision-Making
9.4 Product Switching Over Scenarios
10 Case Studies
10.1 Overview
10.2 3D Printer
10.2.1 EnvisionTEC GmbH 3D Printer in Dutchess Orthodontics
10.2.2 Stratasys Ltd 3D Printer in Protec Dental Laboratories
10.3 Intraoral Scanners
10.4 Aligners
11 Global Orthodontics Market Sizing and Forecast
11.1 Assumptions and Limitations
11.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
11.2.1 Key Findings
11.2.2 Opportunity Assessment
11.3 Market Dynamics
11.3.1 Market Drivers
11.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Malocclusion
11.3.1.2 Surge in Dental Tourism
11.3.1.3 Emergence of Technologically Advanced Products in Orthodontics Market
11.3.2 Market Restraints
11.3.2.1 High Cost of Treatment
11.3.2.2 Adverse Effects Associated with Treatment Option
11.3.2.3 Rising Concern for Treatment Aesthetics
11.3.3 Market Opportunities
11.3.3.1 Rising Usage for the Application of 3D Printing and CAD/CAM Systems
11.3.3.2 Faster Treatment Dissemination by Increasing In-House Workflow
11.3.3.3 A Well-Defined Reward-Based Ledger for Orthodontists and Patients
11.4 Impact Analysis
12 Global Orthodontics Market (by Product Type)
12.1 Overview
12.2 Conventional Orthodontic Products
12.2.1 Brackets
12.2.2 Wires
12.2.3 Adhesives
12.2.4 Bands
12.2.5 Correctors
12.2.6 Tubes
12.2.7 Others
12.3 Advanced Orthodontic Products
12.3.1 Aligners
12.3.2 Intraoral Scanners
12.3.3 3D Printers
12.3.4 CAD/CAM Systems and Solutions
12.3.5 Software and Other Instruments
13 Global Orthodontics Market (by Age Group)
13.1 Overview
13.2 Teenage Group
13.2.1 Orthodontics Market for Teenage Group (by Product)
13.3 Adult Age Group
13.3.1 Orthodontics Market for Adult Age Group (by Product)
14 Global Orthodontics Market (by End User)
14.1 Overview
14.2 Specialty Clinics
14.3 Hospitals
14.4 Others
15 Global Orthodontics Market (by Region)
15.1 North America Orthodontics Market
15.2 Europe Orthodontics Market
15.3 Asia-Pacific Orthodontics Market
15.4 Latin America Orthodontics Market
15.5 Middle East and Africa Orthodontics Market
16 Company Profiles
16.1 3D Systems Corporation
16.1.1 Company Overview
16.1.2 Role of 3D Systems Corporation in Global Orthodontics Market
16.1.3 Financials
16.1.4 Recent Developments
16.1.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2 3M Company
16.2.1 Company Overview
16.2.2 Role of 3M Company in Global Orthodontics Market
16.2.3 Financials
16.2.4 Recent Developments
16.2.5 SWOT Analysis
16.3 3Shape A/S
16.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.2 Role of 3Shape A/S in Global Orthodontics Market
16.3.3 Recent Developments
16.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.4 Align Technology, Inc.
16.4.1 Company Overview
16.4.2 Role of Align Technology, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market
16.4.3 Financials
16.4.4 Recent Developments
16.4.5 SWOT Analysis
16.5 American Orthodontics Corporation
16.5.1 Company Overview
16.5.2 Role of American Orthodontics Corporation in Global Orthodontics Market
16.5.3 Recent Developments
16.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.6 Bernhard Forster GmbH
16.6.1 Company Overview
16.6.2 Role of Bernhard Forster GmbH in Global Orthodontics Market
16.6.3 Recent Developments
16.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.7 Carestream Dental, LLC
16.7.1 Company Overview
16.7.2 Role of Carestream Dental, LLC in Global Orthodontics Market
16.7.3 Recent Developments
16.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.8 Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG
16.8.1 Company Overview
16.8.2 Role of Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG in Global Orthodontics Market
16.8.3 Recent Developments
16.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.9 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
16.9.1 Company Overview
16.9.2 Role of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market
16.9.3 Financials
16.9.4 Recent Developments
16.9.5 SWOT Analysis
16.1 EnvisionTEC GmbH
16.10.1 Company Overview
16.10.2 Role of EnvisionTEC GmbH in Global Orthodontics Market
16.10.3 Recent Developments
16.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.11 Envista Holdings Corporation
16.11.1 Company Overview
16.11.2 Role of Envista Holdings Corporation in Global Orthodontics Market
16.11.3 Financials
16.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.12 G&H Orthodontics, Inc.
16.12.1 Company Overview
16.12.2 Role of G&H Orthodontics, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market
16.12.3 Recent Developments
16.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.13 Henry Schein, Inc.
16.13.1 Company Overview
16.13.2 Role of Henry Schein, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market
16.13.3 Financials
16.13.4 Recent Developments
16.13.5 SWOT Analysis
16.14 Planmeca Group
16.14.1 Company Overview
16.14.2 Role of Planmeca Group in Global Orthodontics Market
16.14.3 Recent Developments
16.14.4 SWOT Analysis
16.15 Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.
16.15.1 Company Overview
16.15.2 Role of Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market
16.15.3 SWOT Analysis
16.16 Scheu-Dental GmbH
16.16.1 Company Overview
16.16.2 Role of Scheu-Dental GmbH in Global Orthodontics Market
16.16.3 Recent Developments
16.16.4 SWOT Analysis
16.17 Sino Dental Group Limited
16.17.1 Company Overview
16.17.2 Role of Sino Dental Group Limited in Global Orthodontics Market
16.17.3 SWOT Analysis
16.18 Straumann Group
16.18.1 Company Overview
16.18.2 Role of Straumann Group in Global Orthodontics Market
16.18.3 Financials
16.18.4 Recent Developments
16.18.5 SWOT Analysis
16.19 Stratasys Ltd
16.19.1 Company Overview
16.19.2 Role of Stratasys Ltd in Global Orthodontics Market
16.19.3 Financials
16.19.4 Recent Developments
16.19.5 SWOT Analysis
16.2 TP Orthodontics, Inc.
16.20.1 Company Overview
16.20.2 Role of TP Orthodontics, Inc. in Global Orthodontics Market
16.20.3 SWOT Analysis
