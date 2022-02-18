DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteoarthritis Therapeutics: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is forecast to reach $11.2 billion by 2026 from $7.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The knee osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $5.9 billion in 2021 to $9.0 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The hip osteoarthritis segment of the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market is expected to grow from $939.1 million in 2021 to $1.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global osteoarthritis therapeutics market, as well as the competition and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also includes company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market shares and upcoming regional demand for osteoarthritis therapeutics.
The Report Includes
- 27 data tables and 33 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for osteoarthritis therapeutics
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for osteoarthritis therapeutics, based on type of anatomy, drug type, route of administration, purchasing pattern and region
- Discussion on recent developments of agents for the treatment of OA, which includes potential disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs) and novel therapeutics for pain relief
- Description of pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods of OA management and information on personalized medicines for OA
- Discussion on the risk of adverse cardiovascular events related to the use of NSAIDs in osteoarthritis
- Coverage of clinical trials and applications of attractive drugs in preclinical research; regulatory scenarios, ongoing research on anti-NGF therapy and government expenditures
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Osteoarthritis
- Etiology
- Epidemiology and Market Burden
- Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
- Disease Symptoms
- Risk Factors
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
- NSAIDs for Pain Management in OA
- Reducing the Risk of Osteoarthritis
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Osteoarthritis and COVID-19
- Predisposing Comorbidities in OA Patients
- OA Drugs and Viral Infections
- Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Conclusion
- Direct Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue of Companies
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Knee Osteoarthritis
- Increasing Population (Especially Elderly) Prone to Osteoarthritis, and an Increasing Number of Sports Injuries
- Significant Adoption of Pain Medications
- Market Restraints
- The Risk of Adverse Cardiovascular Events Related to the Use of NSAIDs in Osteoarthritis
- Substitute Treatment Options
- Insurance Denials
- Government Regulations
- Market Opportunities
- Personalized Medicines For OA
- Ongoing Research on Anti-(NGF) Nerve Growth Factor Therapy
- Patient Preference
- Strategic Initiatives
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Anatomy
- Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Anatomy
- Knee Osteoarthritis
- Hip Osteoarthritis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Drug Type
- Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Type
- Viscosupplementation Agents
- Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
- Analgesics
- Corticosteroids
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration
- Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Route of Administration
- Parenteral Route
- Oral Route
- Topical Route
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Drug Classification (OTC/Prescription)
- Global Market for Osteoarthritis Therapeutics by Drug Classification
- Prescription Drugs
- OTC
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Bayer Ag
- Bioventus
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Ferring B.V.
- Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A.
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Seikagaku Corp.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/297svt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-osteoarthritis-therapeutics-market-outlook-to-2026-a-11-2-billion-market-by-2026--301485590.html
SOURCE Research and Markets