This Pharmaceutical and Healthcare pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Osteosarcoma (Oncology), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The Osteosarcoma (Oncology) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Osteosarcoma and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 29, 10, 2, 32 and 9 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 2, 2, 4 and 3 molecules, respectively.
Osteosarcoma (Oncology) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Osteosarcoma (Oncology).
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Osteosarcoma (Oncology) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Osteosarcoma (Oncology) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Osteosarcoma (Oncology) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Osteosarcoma (Oncology).
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Osteosarcoma (Oncology).
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Osteosarcoma (Oncology) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Osteosarcoma - Overview
- Osteosarcoma - Therapeutics Development
- Osteosarcoma - Therapeutics Assessment
- Osteosarcoma - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Osteosarcoma - Drug Profiles
- Osteosarcoma - Dormant Projects
- Osteosarcoma - Discontinued Products
- Osteosarcoma - Product Development Milestones
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Aadi Bioscience Inc
- Advanced BioDesign
- Advaxis Inc
- Advenchen Laboratories LLC
- Allosteros Therapeutics Inc
- Amgen Inc
- AntiCancer Inc
- APEIRON Biologics AG
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Astex Therapeutics Ltd
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Atlanthera
- Aurora BioPharma Inc
- Autolus Therapeutics Plc
- Bayer AG
- BioEclipse Therapeutics Inc
- BioMed Valley Discoveries Inc
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Cellectar Biosciences Inc
- Cellestia Biotech AG
- Cellmid Ltd
- CorMedix Inc
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- Curamir Therapeutics Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Eleison Pharmaceuticals LLC
- ENB Therapeutics LLC
- Endocyte Inc
- Exelixis Inc
- GlycoMimetics Inc
- Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Inc Ltd
- HengRui YuanZheng Bio-Technology Co Ltd
- ImmunityBio Inc
- Intezyne Inc
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc
- Ipsen SA
- Isofol Medical AB
- Iterion Therapeutics
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
- Kitov Pharma Ltd
- Komipharm International Co Ltd
- MacroGenics Inc
- Mana Therapeutics Inc
- Mateon Therapeutics Inc
- MD Biosciences GmbH
- Merck & Co Inc
- Merck KGaA
- MetCure Therapeutics LLC
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Nkarta Inc
- Novartis AG
- Oncolix Inc
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- PEEL Therapeutics Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Pimera Inc
- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc
- Scancell Holdings Plc
- Shionogi & Co Ltd
- Siena Biotech SpA
- Singh Biotechnology LLC
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
- Taiho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Taithera Inc
- Teijin Pharma Ltd
- Transtarget Inc
- United Therapeutics Corp
- Vaccinex Inc
- VCN Biosciences SL
- Veana Therapeutics LLC
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc
