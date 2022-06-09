DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global PARP inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2028
The Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 report is a comprehensive analysis of a variety of factors that are prevalent in the PARP Inhibitors. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the globally approved PARP inhibitors along with their patent expiration, pricing, dosage, sales analysis, and forecast.
It also gives a detailed description of drivers and opportunities in PARP Inhibitor market that helps the consumers and potential customers to get a clear vision and take effective decisions. In addition to this, it comprises various strategic planning techniques, which promote the way to define and develop the framework of the industries.
Several factors including the rising geriatric population with an increased risk of developing cancer, increasing emphasis on research and development, and a large number of ongoing clinical trials are the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Further, favorable government policies for life science companies and government funding are also expected to boost the PARP inhibitor therapy demand in near future.
Genomic studies have revealed that altered DNA damage response (DDR) is an emerging hallmark and enabling characteristic of cancer, associated with both tumor initiation and progression. In addition, as anti-cancer cytotoxic agents such as chemotherapy and radiation function to induce DNA damage in cancer cells, alterations in DDR have a role in resistance to these therapies.
Therefore, scientists believed that targeting DDR will significantly improve the treatment and survival of cancer patients. One prominent DDR family of proteins that is being investigated is poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) enzymes which have emerged as a potential therapeutic target for the management of cancer.
Scientists have developed several PARP inhibitors which work by binding to the catalytic domain of the PARP enzyme. PARP inhibitors (Olaparib, Niraparib, Rucaparib, and Talazoparib) are currently approved as monotherapy by US FDA and EMA. Currently marketed PARP Inhibitors are approved for treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer; primary peritoneal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. In addition to this, a large number of PARP inhibitors are present in clinical development which is expected to gain approval during the forecast period.
For instance, Senaparib (IMP4297) developed by Impact Therapeutics is an investigational agent which works by targeting PARP (poly-ADP ribose polymerase). The company is currently conducting two phase-1 trials of senaparib in China and Australia. To date, about 100 patients have been treated with Senaparib and initial results have demonstrated encouraging responses.
In comparison to other PARP inhibitors currently on the market and in clinical trials; senaparib has a wider therapeutic window and a better safety profile. This potentially makes senaparib more suitable for patients taking the drug chronically such as in maintenance therapy. Moreover, researchers believed that the combination of senaparib with other cancer-targeting agents will also demonstrate promising results. Therefore, senaparib has the potential to be the best-in-class PARP inhibitor in the forthcoming years.
Apart from its role as a monotherapy, PARP inhibitors have also shown to be promising in combination with other therapeutics including immunotherapy, PI3K, MEK, and CDK 4/6 inhibitors. Furthermore, studies have revealed that combining PARP inhibitors with DNA damaging agents including chemotherapy and radiotherapy could prevent the repair of treatment-induced damage.
These approaches have been widely investigated in ovarian and breast cancer. The coming years are expected to witness dominance of combinational therapy in PARP inhibitors market owing to its enhanced efficacy, specificity, and targetability in the management of a wide range of cancers.
"Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market, Price, Dosage & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2028" report highlights:
- Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market opportunity: > USD 6 Billion
- Commercially Available PARP inhibitors: > 5 Drugs
- Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 35 PARP Drug In Clinical Trials
- Global PARP Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase
- Market Indicators Till 2028
- Approved Drugs Dosage, Sales, Patent, Price Insight
- Approved Drugs Sales Forecast Till 2028
- Global & Regional Market Analysis
- Regional Analysis Based On Drug Approvals: US, Europe, China & Japan
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors
1.1 PARP Inhibitors as Unique Cancer Therapy
1.2 Evolutionary Aspects of PARP Inhibitors
1.3 Prelude to PARP Proteins & their Inhibitors
2. PARP Proteins: An Attractive Target for Developing Cancer Therapeutics
2.1 Structural Organization of Target Site of PARP Inhibitors
2.2 Structural Organization of PARP Inhibitors
3. Therapeutic Exploitation of Role of PARP Proteins in Normal Cells & Cancer Cells
3.1 Significance of PARP Proteins in Normal Cells
3.2 Significance of PARP Proteins in Tumorigenesis: Affecting Cell Division & DNA Repair
3.3 PARP Inhibitors: Distinct Modes of Action for Eliminating Cancer Cells
4. Global Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline Overview
4.1 Current Market Scenario
4.2 Future Market Opportunity
5. PARP Inhibitor Market Opportunity by Region
5.1 US
5.2 Europe
5.3 China
5.4 Japan
6. Olaparib (Lynparza) - 1st Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2014
6.1 Overview
6.2 Patent Exclusivity
6.3 Pricing & Dosage
6.4 Sales Analysis
7. Rucaparib (Rubraca) - 2nd Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2016
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patent Exclusivity
7.3 Pricing & Dosage
7.4 Sales Analysis
8. Niraparib (Zejula) - 3rd Approved PAPR Inhibitor; 2017
8.1 Overview
8.2 Patent Exclusivity
8.3 Pricing & Dosage
8.4 Sales Analysis
9. Talazoparib (Talzenna) - 4th Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2018
9.1 Overview
9.2 Patent Exclusivity
9.3 Pricing & Dosage
10. Fuzuloparib (AiRuiYi) - 5th Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2020
11. Pamiparib (Partruvix) - 6th Approved PARP Inhibitor; 2021
12. PARP Inhibitors - Sales Forecast Till 2028
12.1 Lynparza
12.2 Rubraca
12.3 Zejula
12.4 Talzenna
13. Approved PARP Inhibitors Reimbursement Policy
13.1 Lynparza Reimbursement Policy
13.2 Rubraca Reimbursement Policy
13.3 Zejula Reimbursement Policy
13.4 Talzenna Reimbursement Policy
14. PARP Inhibitor Clinical Trial Insight
14.1 Company
14.2 Country
14.3 Indication
14.4 Indication
15. Global Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase
15.1 Preclinical
15.2 Phase-I
15.3 Phase-I/II
15.4 Phase-II
15.5 Phase-II/III
15.6 Phase-III
16. Marketed Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors Clinical insights
17. PARP Inhibitors with Conventional Cancer Therapy: Efficacy & Dosage Analysis
17.1 PARP Inhibitors with Chemotherapy
17.1.1 Temozolomide
17.1.2 Platinum Salts
17.1.3 Taxanes
17.1.4 Gemcitabine
17.1.5 Topoisomerase Inhibitors
17.2 PARP Inhibitors in Combination with Radiotherapy
18. Improved Efficacy of PARP Inhibitors by Modern Cancer Therapies
18.1 Combination of PARP Inhibitors & Targeted Therapies
18.1.1 PARP Inhibitors with EGFR Inhibitors
18.1.2 PARP Inhibitors with VEGFR Inhibitors
18.1.3 PARP Inhibitors with PI3K/mTOR Inhibitors
18.1.4 PARP Inhibitors with Trastuzumab
18.1.5 Anti-endocrine agents
18.1.6 HSP90 Inhibitors
18.1.7 IGF-1R & HDAC Inhibitors
18.2 PARP Inhibitors in Combination with Immunotherapies
19. Global PARP Inhibitors Market Dynamics
19.1 Drivers
19.2 Market Challenges
20. PARP Inhibitor Market Future Perspective
21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 2X Oncology
21.2 Abbott Laboratories
21.3 Allarity Therapeutics
21.4 AstraZeneca
21.5 BeiGene
21.6 Bristol Myers Squibb
21.7 Cephalon
21.8 Clovis Oncology
21.9 Eisai Co. Ltd
21.10 GlaxoSmithKline
21.11 IMPACT Therapeutics
21.12 Jeil Pharmaceuticals
21.13 KuDOS Pharmaceuticals
21.14 Kyowa Hakko Kirin
21.15 Lead Therapeutics
21.16 Ono Pharmaceutical
21.17 Pfizer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3wj2y
