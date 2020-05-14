DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Access Solutions Market By Component (Software v/s Service), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), By End User (Healthcare Providers, HCIT Outsourcing Companies, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Patient Access Solutions Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing healthcare costs and rising consultation fees of the doctors and physicians. This has gradually increased the demand for health insurance. This in turn is expected to positively impact the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, increasing rate of claim denials are expected to propel the market over next few years. Additionally, growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions is further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast years.
The industry is segmented based on component, deployment mode, end-user, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the various benefits of cloud platforms such as affordability, flexibility, scalability, 24/7 availability, automated updating features, among others.
Regionally, the Global Patient Access Solutions Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall patient access solutions market owing to the expansion of businesses by key vendors operating in the market in Asia-Pacific region.
Major players operating in the Global Patient Access Solutions Market include The 3M Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Craneware Plc, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Optum Inc., Conifer Health, The Advisory Board, Craneware, The SSI Group, ZirMed Inc., Cirius Group, AccuReg Software, Genentech USA, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., Experian Plc, Lincor Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Patient Access Solutions Market from 2015 to 2018.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Patient Access Solutions Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.
- To classify and forecast the Global Patient Access Solutions Market based on component, deployment mode, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Patient Access Solutions Market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Patient Access Solutions Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Patient Access Solutions Market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Patient Access Solutions Market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Patient Access Solutions Market.
