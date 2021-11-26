DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Patient engagement solutions refer to a system that combines patient activation with interventions that are designed to improve health outcomes and provide better patient care at lower costs. These solutions also enable healthcare institutions to establish communication with their patients by using an online portal. Patient engagement solutions utilize technologies, such as portal and automated messaging, while ensuring patient satisfaction, safety and service quality. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in recent years, especially among the geriatric population, there has been increased adoption of patient engagement solutions worldwide.
The global patient engagement solutions market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding mobile health among people. Mobile health, or electronic health, platforms provide patients with helpful information at every interaction, send periodic healthcare tips, create trigger-based appointments or prescription refill reminders and offer post-diagnosis notes. Apart from this, governments of various countries are providing incentives to digitally transform healthcare services and enhance patient engagement, which is also propelling the market growth.
For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) established the Patient and Caregiver Connection program in 2018, which aimed to foster engagements with patients and caregivers throughout the entire process of evaluation and surveillance of medical devices. Besides this, with the growing technological advancements, companies are investing in innovative cloud or web-based patient-centric engagement solutions that help improve the patient healthcare experience by lowering the cost of health plans and creating more efficient operations by changing payment technology, models and regulations.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, EMMI Solutions LLC (Wolters Kluwer N.V.), Epic Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., Lincor Solutions Limited, McKesson Corporation, Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation), Orion Health Ltd. and Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global patient engagement solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global patient engagement solutions market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global patient engagement solutions market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area
6.1 Chronic Diseases
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Obesity
6.1.2.2 Diabetes
6.1.2.3 Cardiovascular
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Fitness
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Women's Health
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Mental Health
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Social Management
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Health Management
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Home Healthcare Management
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Financial Health Management
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Payers
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Providers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Component
9.1 Software
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Services
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Hardware
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Delivery Type
10.1 Web-based/Cloud-based
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 On-premises
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Athenahealth Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Cerner Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 EMMI Solutions LLC (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Epic Systems Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 GetWellNetwork Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Lincor Solutions Limited
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 McKesson Corporation
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Medecision Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Orion Health Ltd
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation)
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
