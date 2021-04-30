DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Registry Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Software, Database, Registry, Mode of Delivery, and Pricing Model and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Patient Registry Software Market was valued at US$ 930.06 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,426.58 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2020-2027.
Factors such as development of digital infrastructure in healthcare, and increase in use of patient registries are fueling the growth of the global patient registry software market. Furthermore, emergence of cloud-based patient registries is offering lucrative opportunities to market players. However, the threats of data breach are hindering the market growth.
Based on software, the patient registry software market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2019, the integrated segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
CEDARON;, Dacima Software Inc.;, Evado Clinical;, FIGmd Inc.;, IBM Corporation;, IQVIA Inc.;, LUMEDX;, McKESSON CORPORATION;, and Medstreaming, Open Text Corporation are among the key players operating in the patient registry software market.
These companies focus on partnerships, product launches, and collaborations to sustain their positions in the market.
For instance, in October 2019, OpenText has acquired Liaison Technologies, Inc. to further enhance OpenText's offerings in the digital ecosystem and business-to-business integration solutions, application-to-application integration, and master data management capabilities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Patient Registry Software Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Patient Registry Software - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Patient Registry Software Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Development of Digital Infrastructure in Healthcare
5.1.2 Increasing Use of Patient Registries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Threats of Data Breach
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Emergence of Cloud-Based Patient Registries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Development of Registries for Medical Devices
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Patient Registry Software Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Patient Registry Software Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Patient Registry Software Market Analysis - By Software
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patient Registry Software Market Revenue Share, by Software (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Standalone
7.4 Integrated
8. Patient Registry Software Market - By Database
8.1 Overview
8.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Database, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Public
8.4 Commercial
9. Patient Registry Software Market - By Type of Registry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Type of Registry, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Product Registry
9.4 Disease Registry
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Disease Registry: Patient Registry Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4.3 Cardiovascular Disease Registry
9.5 Health Service Registry
10. Patient Registry Software Market - By Mode of Delivery
10.1 Overview
10.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2019 and 2027 (%)
10.3 On Premise
10.4 Cloud-Based
11. Patient Registry Software Market - By Pricing Model
11.1 Overview
11.2 Patient Registry Software Market, by Pricing Model, 2019 and 2027 (%)
11.3 Subscription
11.4 Ownership
12. Global Patient Registry Software Market - Geographic Analysis
13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Patient Registry Software Market
14. Patient Registry Software Market- Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.4 Inorganic Developments
15. Patient Registry Software Market - Key Company Profiles
- IQVIA Inc.
- FIGmd Inc.
- Medstreaming
- Open Text Corporation
- Evado Clinical
- Lumedx
- Cedaron
- IBM Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- Dacima Software Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9nsg7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-patient-registry-software-markets-2020-2021--foreccast-to-2027-emergence-of-cloud-based-patient-registries--development-of-registries-for-medical-devices-301281080.html
SOURCE Research and Markets