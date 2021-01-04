DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pediatric Vaccine Market (2020-2025) by Vaccine Type, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pediatric Vaccines Market is estimated to be USD 45 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 74.5 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Certain factors, such as the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the initiatives taken by the Governments towards promoting vaccination have been major drivers of growth for the pediatric market. Additionally, increasing awareness about the importance of pediatric vaccination in the prevention of diseases is expected to fuel market growth.
However, the costs attached to immunization and the low level of accessibility in low-income countries restrain the growth of this market. The increasing availability of biosimilars at low rates is also creating hindrances for the market.
Segments Covered
By Vaccine Type, the Monovalent Vaccine is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It has been noted that many of the newly approved pediatric vaccines, as well as existing pediatric vaccines today, are monovalent vaccines, thus adding to the market growth.
By Technology, the Conjugate/Subunit Vaccines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is due to the high immune response provided to the body by the vaccine to fight against specific types of microorganisms. Thus, the rising number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines have been major promoters of growth.
By Application, the Infectious Diseases Segment holds the largest share due to rising global awareness about immunization against infectious diseases that cause death. An increase in the incidence of chickenpox, typhoid, cholera, measles, and hepatitis, etc. in infants results in high demand for immunization, which positively impacts the market.
By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are the growing incidences of infectious diseases, availability of reimbursement schemes, new product approvals, and high spending and initiatives taken by the Government in the healthcare industry. The European market is also expected to grow due to the ease of operability, efficient resource planning, a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, and rising government funding.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Grifols, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., AstraZeneca, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Indian Immunologicals Limited, and CSL Limited.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases
- Favorable Government Support in Promoting Vaccination
- Growing Importance and Awareness of Immunization
Restraints
- Cost of Immunization
- Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low-income and Middle-income Countries
Opportunities
- Rising Number of Collaborations, Expansions, and Mergers
- Technological Advancements in Vaccines
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Compliance in the Development of Vaccines
- Refusal of Immunization due to Low Awareness and Vaccines Shortages
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Monovalent
6.3 Multivalent
7 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Live Attenuated
7.3 Inactivated
7.4 Subunits
7.5 Toxoid
7.6 Conjugate
7.7 Other Technologies
8 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Infectious Disease
8.3 Cancer
8.4 Allergies
8.5 Other Applications
9 Global Pediatric Vaccines Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
10.3.4 Investments & Fundings
11 Company Profiles
11.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
11.2 Indian Immunologicals Ltd
11.3 AstraZeneca
11.4 Merck & Co. Inc.
11.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
11.6 Pfizer Inc.
11.7 Sanofi SA
11.8 Seqirus (CSL Limited)
11.9 Sinovac Biotech Ltd
11.10 Grifols
11.11 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
11.12 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
11.13 Panacea Biotec
11.14 Daiichi Sankyo
11.15 Johnson & Johnson
11.16 Astellas Pharma
11.17 Bristol-Myers Squibb
11.18 Novo Nordisk A/S
11.19 Eli Lilly and Co.
11.20 Abbott Laboratories
