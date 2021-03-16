DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insights into the potential application of peptide therapeutics and their mode of action in the management of different cancers. In addition to this, the report also provide data on the pricing, sales and dosage of the currently available peptide based therapeutics and the robust clinical pipeline which are expected to enter the market in next coming years. Moreover, the various key players which are indulging in research activities for the development of novel peptides is also added in the report.
Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report highlights:
- Global cancer Peptide Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion By 2026
- Price, Dosage, Sales Insight On 22 Marketed Cancer Peptides
- Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview by Company, Country, Indication, Phase & Formulation
- Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 150 Cancer Peptides In Clinical Trials
- Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 20 Cancer Peptides Available In Market
- Application of Peptides Therapeutics & Detection Methodology by Cancer
Over the past few years, there have been tremendous efforts for the development of novel cancer therapies which can enhance the target ability and specificity towards the cancer cells. The extensive research and development in this sector has enabled the researchers to utilize the therapeutic potential of small peptides in the management of cancer. The introduction of therapeutic peptides in the cancer therapeutic market has greatly transformed the paradigm of cancer treatment.
The peptide therapeutics market is currently thriving due to their various advantages over other available cancer therapies. The lower toxicity of peptides can be credited to both their low instance of interaction with other molecules not of interest and also their ease of metabolism into their component amino acid residues. Furthermore their ease of manufacturing has attracted several pharmaceutical companies. In addition to this, their remarkable property to cross the blood brain barrier has attracted the researchers for the development of potential peptides targeting the receptors of various cancers.
Currently, there are several peptide based drug which are available in the market and have shown positive results in the management of wide range of cancers. The increased interest of the scientists can also be justified by the rapid approval of first peptide based cancer vaccine for treatment of prostate cancer. Moreover, slews of new peptides with positive preclinical studies have entered the clinical trials and are expected to enter the market in next few years. It is expected that the drugs will show great clinical response in comparison to other available cancer therapies.
The global peptide cancer therapeutic market is going to flourish in next few years due to several favorable parameters including their high specificity, rising investments in drug discover and the increase prevalence of cancer incidences. Furthermore, the increase in collaborations and partnerships among the pharmaceutical companies for the development of novel drugs in the management of cancer is going to boost the market. Despite this, there are several challenges such as their high manufacturing cost, limited oral bioavailability and low resistance to cleavage by serum proteases which restrain their growth in market.
In terms of revenues, North America is currently holding the top position and is expected to dominate the global peptide cancer market. This is mainly attributed to the region's potency in healthcare and a strong presence of various peptide based cancer therapeutic drug manufacturers is supporting the growth of the market in North America. Moreover, the presence of top key players such as Novartis, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer also favors the growth of this region.
On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to high untapped opportunities, low cost of raw material, growing base of companies providing outsourcing services, flourishing biotech industry, and increasing investments in the R&D sector. Cheaper cost of raw materials and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs boosting generic market is expected to provide significant growth opportunities shortly. In coming years, the cancer therapeutics market will witness increasing adoption of novel peptide therapeutics and will contribute to a major share in the overall market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction to Peptide Therapeutics
1.1 Overview of Peptide Therapeutics
1.2 Historical Perspective of Peptide Therapeutics
1.3 Classification Of Anti Cancer Peptides
2. Designing & Functioning of Peptide Drugs
2.1 Rational Design Of Peptide Therapeutics
2.2 Approaches for Plasma Half Life Extension
2.3 Emerging Peptide Areas & Technologies
2.4 Peptide & Protein Interaction
3. Significance of Peptides as Cancer Therapeutics
4. Targets for Therapeutic Peptides
4.1 Signal Transduction Pathways
4.2 Cell Cycle Regulation
4.3 Cell Death Pathways
4.4 Tumor Suppressor Protein
4.5 Transcription Factors
5. Peptide Drugs v/s Conventional Cancer Therapeutics
5.1 Peptide v/s Chemotherapy
5.2 Peptide v/s Monoclonal Antibody
5.3 Peptide v/s Gene Therapy
5.4 Peptide v/s Immunotherapy
6. Different Approaches of Peptides in Cancer Therapeutics
6.1 Hormonal Peptides
6.2 Peptide as Radionuclide Drug Carrier
6.3 Peptide Vaccines
6.4 Peptides as Cytotoxic Drug Carrier
6.5 Anticancer Peptides
6.6 Other Anticancer Drugs Closely Related to Peptides
7. Application of Peptides Therapeutics & Detection Methodology by Cancer
7.1 Colorectal Cancer
7.2 Lung Cancer
7.3 Pancreatic Cancer
7.4 Gastric Cancer
7.5 Breast Cancer
7.6 Prostate Cancer
8. Global Cancer Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview: Current Scenario
9. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview
9.1 By Company
9.2 By Country
9.3 By Indication
9.4 By Patient Segment
9.5 By Phase
9.6 By Drug Formulation
10. Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight
10.1 Unknown
10.2 Research
10.3 Preclinical
10.4 Phase I
10.5 Phase I/II
10.6 Phase II
10.7 Phase II/III
10.8 Phase III
10.9 Preregistration
10.10 Registered
11. Marketed Cancer Peptides Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication
12. Marketed Cancer Peptides Drugs Insight - Availability, Cost, Dosage, Indication & Patent Insight
12.1 Firmagon (Degarelix)
12.2 Eligard (Leuprolide)
12.3 Lupron (Leuprolide Acetate)
12.4 Histrelin Acetate (Supprelin LA/Vantas)
12.5 Gonax (Degarelix Acetate)
12.6 Trelstar (Treptorelin)
12.7 Decapeptyl SR (Treptorelin Acetate or Pamoate)
12.8 Plenaxis (Abarelix)
12.9 Velcade (bortizomib)
12.10 Ninlaro (Ixazomib)
12.11 Kyprolis (Carfilzomib)
12.12 Romidepsin (Istodax)
12.13 PegIntron (PegInterferon alpha-2b)
12.14 Sylatron (Peginterferon Alpha-2b)
12.15 Zoladex (Goserelin)
12.16 Cosmegen (Dactinomycin)
12.17 Somatuline Depot (lanreotide)
12.18 Suprefact (Buserelin)
12.19 Octreotide (Generic)
12.20 Sandostatin (Octeriotide Acetate)
12.21 Bynfezia Pen (Octeriotide)
12.22 Mepact (Mifamurtide)
13. Role of Peptides in Cancer Immunotherapy
13.1 Overview
13.2 Peptide Vaccines for Immunotherapy
14. Neoantigen Vaccine: An Emerging Tumor Immunotherapy
14.1 Personalized Neoantigen Based Vaccine in Cancer
14.2 Clinical Progress & Future Prospects
15. Venom Peptides: New Era for Cancer Peptide Therapy
15.1 Relevance of Venom Based Peptide Therapeutics
15.2 Recent Clinical Trials & Future Growth Avenues of Venom Peptides
16. Advancements in Peptide Oncology Drugs
17. Global Peptide Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics
17.1 Favorable Market Parameters
17.2 Commercialization Challenges
18. Global Cancer Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Outlook
19. Competitive Landscape
19.1 Novartis
19.2 Amgen
19.3 Eli - Lilly
19.4 Merck
19.5 Pfizer
19.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc
19.7 Ipsen
19.8 Lonza Inc.
19.9 Roche
19.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals
19.11 Teva Pharmaceuticals
19.12 Novo Nordisk A/S
19.13 PolyPeptide Group
19.14 AstraZeneca plc
19.15 Bachem Holding AG
19.16 Ferring Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufkhrf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-peptide-cancer-therapeutics-market-2021-to-2026---drug-dosage-price--clinical-trials-insight-301248412.html
SOURCE Research and Markets