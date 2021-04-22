DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Route of Administration, Synthesis Technology, Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis, and Hybrid Technology), and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Generic Segment to Grow at Faster Pace during Forecast Period
Peptide Therapeutics Market is expected to reach US$ 50,003.15 million by 2027 from US$ 24,878.55 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth. The growth of the peptide therapeutics market is mainly attributed to the growing investments on peptide therapeutics and increasing prevalence of metabolic disorders and infectious diseases. However, operational limitations of peptides deter the market growth.
On the basis of type, the peptide therapeutics market is segmented into innovative and generic. The innovative segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the generic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of research collaborations amongst market players are estimated to offer favorable environment for growth of generic segment.
Increasing utilization of peptide molecules for the development of COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, extensive support from government authorities for the use of peptides for COVID-19 vaccine development is also anticipated to offer potential opportunity for the adoption of peptides, which will eventually accelerate the growth of peptide therapeutics market.
Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD, Polypeptide Group, EVER Pharma GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, and Glaxosmithkline PLC are among the leading companies operating in the peptide therapeutics market.
Peptide Therapeutics Market - Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Growing Investments on Peptide Therapeutics
- Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders and Infectious Diseases
Market Restraints
- Operational Limitations of Peptides
Market Opportunities
- Strong Pipeline and Applications of Peptide Drugs
Future Trends
- Emphasis on Automatic Peptide Synthesis
- Impact Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Amgen Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Polypeptide Group
- EVER Pharma GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Sanofi
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Glaxosmithkline PLC
The report segments peptide therapeutics market as follows:
By Type
- Innovative
- Generic
By Route of Administration
- Parenteral
- Mucosal
- Oral
- Pulmonary
- Others
By Synthesis Technology
- Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
- Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)
- Hybrid Technology
By Application
- Cancer
- Metabolic Disorder
- Cardiovascular Disorder
- Respiratory Disorder
- Pain
- Dermatology
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SCAM
