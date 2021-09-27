NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The permanent artificial skin market is poised to grow by USD 4.41 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate -Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AVITA Medical Ltd., Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Mallinckrodt Plc, MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG, MiMedx Group Inc., Misonix Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., and Smith & Nephew Plc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
An increase in R&D funding has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of treatment and lack of reimbursements might hamper the market growth.
Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Other Healthcare Centers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41631
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market -The cardiac rehabilitation market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.55 billion during 2021-2025, at a CAGR of 6.14%. Download a free sample report.
Assistive Technology Market -The assistive technology market has the potential to grow by USD 7.93 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. Download a free sample report.
Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our permanent artificial skin market report covers the following areas:
- Permanent Artificial Skin Market size
- Permanent Artificial Skin Market trends
- Permanent Artificial Skin Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growth of the geriatric population leading to increased incidences of chronic wounds as one of the prime reasons driving the permanent artificial skin market growth during the next few years.
Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Permanent Artificial Skin Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Permanent Artificial Skin Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Permanent Artificial Skin Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist permanent artificial skin market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the permanent artificial skin market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the permanent artificial skin market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of permanent artificial skin market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by the End user
- Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other healthcare centers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by the End user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVITA Medical Ltd.
- Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.
- Eucare Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Mallinckrodt Plc
- MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG
- MiMedx Group Inc.
- Misonix Inc.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Smith & Nephew Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-permanent-artificial-skin-market-2020-2024--evolving-opportunities-with-avita-medical-ltd--aroa-biosurgery-ltd--17000--technavio-reports-301384351.html
SOURCE Technavio