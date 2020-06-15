DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personalized Medicine, Targeted Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostic Market to 2025 - Strategic Analysis of Industry Trends, Technologies, Participants, and Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report examines the precision medicine industry and its impact on the health system. This report tackles the growing market interest in pharmacogenomics, targeted therapeutics, companion diagnostics, and the associated market environment.
This report describes the current technologies that are propelling the personalized medicine and companion diagnostic market. It examines the current genetic diagnostic tests and companion diagnostic assays that are in use by the medical and pharmaceutical industry today. Current developments in personalized medicine and the pharmacogenomics revolution are discussed. The emerging trends that appear in key markets such as the US, UK, Germany, and France are elucidated and analysed. This study reveals market figures of the overall personalized medicine market and also sub-market figures.
The study also provides a comprehensive financial and product review of key players in the personalized medicine industry. Strategic drivers and restraints of this market are revealed and market opportunities and challenges are identified.
In summary, the personalized therapeutic and associated companion diagnostic market have huge opportunities for growth. This industry is revolutionizing the healthcare system and will improve therapeutic effectiveness and reduce the severity of adverse effects. It has enormous potential for investment and the emergence of genetic-based in vitro diagnostics. This is a comprehensive account of the market size, segmentation, key players, SWOT analysis, influential technologies, and business and economic environments.
The report is supported by over 360 tables & figures over 470 pages. The personalized medicine market is presented as follows:
- By Company
- By Segment
- By Sub-market
- By Geography
A wealth of financial data & business strategy information is provided including:
- Company Financials, Sales & Revenue Figures
- Business Model Strategies for Diagnostic, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Business Model Strategies for Providers, Provider Systems and Academic Medical Centres
- Business Model Strategies for Payers & Governments
- Private and Public Funding and Personalized Medicine Reimbursement
- Revisions to Current Payment Systems and Intellectual Property
- How to Gain Market Penetration
- Cost-effectiveness and Business Value of Personalized Medicine
- Consumer genomics and POC market
- Therapeutics and Companion Diagnostics (e.g., BRAC Analysis, Oncotype Dx, KRAS Mutations)
- Comprehensive Account of Company Product Portfolios & Kits
SWOT, Economic & Regulatory Environment specifics include:
- Key Strengths, Weaknesses and Threats Influencing Leading Player Position within the Market
- Technologies Driving the Market
- Top Fastest Growing Market Segments and Emerging Opportunities
- Top Pharmaceutical Companies within the IPM by Market Share and Revenue
- Comprehensive Product Portfolios, R&D Activity and Pipeline Therapeutics
- M&A Activity and Future Strategies of Top Personalized Medicine Pharmacos
- Personalized Medicine Regulation (US, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy)
- CE-Marked Personalized Medicine/Diagnostic Tests
- FDA Advances in Personalized Medicine Regulation
This report highlights a number of significant players and influential company's and gives details of their operations, products, financials and business strategy:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbott Molecular Inc.
- Admera Health (GENEWIZ)
- Affymetrix
- Agendia
- Alere
- Amgen
- Astex Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Atossa Genetics
- Becton Dickenson
- bioMerieux
- BristolMyersSquibb
- Cancer Genetics
- Celera (Quest Diagnostics)
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Claritas Genomics
- CuraGen
- Danaher (Leica Biosystems)
- deCode Genetics (Amgen)
- Foundation Medicine
- EDP Biotech
- Eli Lilly
- ELDA BioTech
- Eisai
- Genelex
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Human Longevity Inc (Cypher Genomics)
- HalioDx
- Ikonisys
- Illumina
- InterGenetics
- Johnson & Johnson
- LabCorp
- Life Technologies
- Merck
- MDxHealth
- MolecularMD Corporation
- Monogram Biosciences
- Myriad
- Nodality
- Novartis MDx
- Orion Genomics
- Oxford BioTherapeutics
- NanoString Technologies
- Pfizer
- Qiagen
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Sanofi
- SensiGen
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics
- Takeda
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Transgenomic
- Ventana (Roche)
- Vermillion (Ciphergen)
- Vertex Pharmaceutical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82qly1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716