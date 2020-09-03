DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market Opportunities and Competitive Landscape for CDMO" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the pharmaceutical industry and the role contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) play in it. This analysis includes a review of the global CDMO market by-service type, drug molecule type, and end-use. This report limits the CDMO market landscape to the US and European regions and analyzes their regulatory policies, standards and inspection trends. The report also analyzes the competitive landscape, key competitors, key leaders, and the CDMO industry's top 20 manufacturers.
The report includes:
-- Descriptive overview of the global pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market within the industry -- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 -- Discussion of the market potential and opportunities for pharmaceutical CDMO, current trends and future prospects, regulatory updates, and other macroeconomic factors shaping the global marketplace -- Identification of the pharma companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields -- Competitive landscape of the global CDMO market featuring companies with potential profitability in contracting with a CMO (contract manufacturing outsourcing) for both clinical and commercial stage manufacturing, and market share analysis of the top 20 CDMO companies -- Profile description of the major pharmaceutical companies
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
-- Scope of Report -- Information Sources -- Methodology -- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Model -- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Contract Development Outsourcing Background
-- Outsourcing Benefits -- Outsourcing Drawbacks -- CDMO Structure -- Contract Manufacturing Services (CMS) -- Contract Clinical Development Services
Chapter 4 CDMO Market Landscape
-- Market Dynamics -- Drivers -- Challenges and Threats -- CDMO Market -- Market Breakdown by Type of Service -- Market Breakdown by Type of Molecule -- Market Breakdown by End Use -- Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 5 CDMO Regulations
-- US Regulation -- European Regulation
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
-- Overview -- Market Share Analysis by Percentage and Revenue -- Business Models -- Specialized Offerings -- Integrated Offerings -- Strategies Employed by CDMO -- Expansion/Investment -- Consolidation/Acquisition -- Technology Upgradation -- Recent Industry Events -- Key Acquisitions -- Key Expansion Activities
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
-- Abbvie Contract Manufacturing -- Aeonova Group -- Albany Molecular Research Inc. -- Cambrex Corp. -- Catalent Inc. -- Charles River Laboratories -- Corden Pharma Switzerland LLC -- Delpharm -- Evotec AG -- Famar SA -- Fareva Group -- Lonza Group -- Patheon N.V. -- Pfizer Centreone -- Recipharm AB -- Siegfried AG -- Vetter Pharma International GmbH -- Wuxi Apptec
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global CDMO Market, by Type of Service, Through 2025
Table 1: Global CDMO Market, by Type of Service, Through 2025
Table 2: Global CDMO Market, by Type of Molecule, Through 2025
Table 3: Global CDMO Market, by End Use, Through 2025
Table 4: Global CDMO Market, by Region, Through 2025
Table 5: CDMO Industry Acquisitions/Consolidation Activities
Table 6: CDMO Industry Expansion Activities
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global CDMO Market, by Type of Service, 2018-2025
Figure 1: Structure of CDMO
Figure 2: Market Segmentation of CDMO
Figure 3: Example of CDMO Services
Figure 4: Global CDMO Market, by Type of Service, 2018-2025
Figure 5: Global CDMO Market, by Type of Molecule, 2018-2025
Figure 6: Global CDMO Market, by End Use, 2018-2025
Figure 7: Global CDMO Market, by Region, 2018-2025
Figure 8: FDA cGMP Manufacturing Guidance Documents
Figure 9: FDA Site Inspections
Figure 10: European cGMP Guideline Documentation
Figure 11: European Site Inspection Outcomes
Figure 12: CDMO Competitor Landscape
Figure 13: CDMO Competitor Analysis, by Services
Figure 14: CDMO Top 22 Competitor Market Share Analysis
Figure 15: CDMO Top 22 Competitor Market Share Analysis
Figure 16: CDMO Business Models
