The global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market 2020-2024 is poised to grow by USD 69.09 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The report on the global pharmaceutical CRAM market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets. In addition, the growing need to focus on core competencies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pharmaceutical CRAM market 2020-2024 as well.
Market Segmentation
Service:
- CMO
- CRO
Geographic Segmentation:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- ROW
Key trends for global pharmaceutical CRAM market 2020-2024 growth
This study identifies growing the need to focus on core competencies as the prime reason driving the global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in the global pharmaceutical CRAM market 2020-2024.
The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as:
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Catalent Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- ICON Plc
- IQVIA Holding Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- PRA Health Sciences Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
