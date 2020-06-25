DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmacies and healthcare stores market, and compares it with other markets.
The global pharmacies and healthcare stores market is expected to decline from $986.7 billion in 2019 to $971.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $1,112.8 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2019. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market. Africa was the smallest region in the global pharmacies and healthcare stores market.
Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers. Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience.
For instance, American retailer Lowe's has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.
Report Scope
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The pharmacies and healthcare stores market section of the report gives context. It compares the pharmacies and healthcare stores market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pharmacies and healthcare stores indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Trends And Strategies
8. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Other Health and Personal Care Stores
10.2. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Retail Chain
- Independent Retailer
11. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Metrics
11.1. Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Profiled
- MedPlus
- Medzone
- Medicap
- Apollo Pharmacy
- Discount Drug Stores
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/col73s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716