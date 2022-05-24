DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pigments Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis indicates that the global pigments market is slated to register a moderate single-digit growth of about 2.8% in terms of volume over the 2020 to 2027 period.
The analysis of the pigments market aims at quantifying the consumption and analyzing the impact of key disruptive, transformative, and competitive trends across the value chain order to present a forecast for the seven year period of 2020 to 2027. The scope of the study comprises analysis of the pigments market on the basis of key pigment types and sub-types, applications, and geographies.
The study comprises analysis of the pigments market focusing on three key product segments, namely inorganic pigments, organic pigments, and effect pigments. It further quantifies the consumption of key sub-types within each of these product segments. Furthermore, the study also analyzes the individual pigment segments on the basis of key applications, such as paints & coatings, plastics, inks, building & construction materials, and paper, among others.
It highlights the consumption of individual pigment types across five key regional segments namely North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. The study quantifies the consumption and provides the corresponding dollar value for individual segments and geographies for the period of 2017 to 2027.
The relatively mature pigments market has been witnessing a significant consolidation in the last five years. The market, characterized by a handful of global companies and a large number of small and mid-sized companies operating regionally, continues to witness a steady increase in competition and ensuing erosion in margins, rapid commoditization, and supply-demand imbalance. The trend is expected to continue driving a wave of consolidations in the industry over the medium term.
On the other hand, the ever-growing prominence of disruptive forces including the shift toward sustainability and circular economy, emergence of a plethora of transformative technologies, such as autonomous vehicle systems, and the ever-tightening regulatory scenario are expected to have wide-scale implications on the pigments market.
The industry is increasingly witnessing a shift toward higher performance pigments as an alternative to traditionally used commoditized pigments owing to superior performance, improving usage economics, and more importantly due to the tightening regulations.
Also, the growth in uptake of bio-based pigments, green certified pigments for compostable plastics, NIR (Near-Infrared) detectable pigments for autonomous driving systems, and NIR reflecting pigments for cool coatings, hybrid pigments, and alternatives to lead-chromates, among others are expected to assume higher significance over the medium term.
The increase in penetration of pigments due to replacement of dyes in digital printing inks with pigments, use of in-mold coloring, among others, coupled with increase in pigment loading due to growth in powder coatings, and construction materials, will enable incremental growth in demand.
However, decrease in demand due to preference for easier to recycle transparent plastics, ink-free printing, and alternatives, is expected to weigh down on growth prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Pigments
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Pigments - Scope of Analysis
- Pigments Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
- Pigments Market Overview and Scope
- Inorganic Pigments Global Key Competitors - Pigments
- Organic Pigments Global Key Competitors - Pigments
- Effect Pigments Global Key Competitors - Pigments
- Composition of Coatings - Pigments Overview
- Composition of Inks - Pigments Overview
- Composition of Plastics - Pigments Overview
- Composition of Construction and Paper - Pigments Overview
- Typical Pigment Approval Cycle - Pigments Overview
- Application Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Pigments
- Growth Drivers for Pigments
- Growth Drivers Analysis for Pigments
- Growth Restraints for Pigments
- Growth Restraints Analysis for Pigments
- Drivers and Restraints - Impact Assessment: Pigments
- Forecast Assumptions - Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast - Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis - Pigments
- Revenue Forecast by Type - Pigments
- Volume Forecast by Type - Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Type - Inorganic Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Type - Organic Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Type - Effect Pigments
- Attractiveness Analysis by Type
- Applications Overview - Pigments
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Pigments
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Application - Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Application
- Market Attractiveness Analysis by Application - Pigments
- Regional Overview - Pigments
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Pigments
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region, Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Shipment Forecast Analysis by Region - Pigments
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Pigments
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Pigments
- Value Chain Overview
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment - Pigments
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Inorganic Pigments
- Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Inorganic Pigments
- Volume Forecast by Application - Inorganic Pigments
- Inorganic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis and Attractiveness Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Inorganic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis and Attractiveness Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Organic Pigments
- Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Organic Pigments
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type - Organic Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Organic Pigments Attractiveness Analysis by Sub-type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Organic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
- Organic Pigments Attractiveness Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Organic Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Effect Pigments
- Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Sub-type - Effect Pigments
- Volume Forecast by Sub-type - Effect Pigments
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Sub-type
- Effect Pigments Attractiveness Analysis by Sub-Type
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Volume Forecast by Application
- Effect Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis and Attractiveness Analysis by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Effect Pigments Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Pigments
- Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Solutions for Recycling and Circularity of Colored Plastics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Solutions for Transition from Paint to Molded-in-Color (MIC) Parts
- Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Functional Solutions for Disruptive and Transformative Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 4: Developing Greener and High-performance Organic Pigments to Meet Increasing Preference
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3qc2c
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pigments-markets-report-2022-growth-opportunities-in-developing-greener-and-high-performance-organic-pigments-to-meet-increasing-preference-301554306.html
SOURCE Research and Markets