Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymerase Chain Reaction estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents & Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Polymerase Chain Reaction market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Abbott Molecular, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- QIAGEN NV
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
