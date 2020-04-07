NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Preclinical Data Forum (GPDF), a partnership of Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB), a non-profit research biotech, and the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), is pleased to announce the opening of submissions for the 2020 Best Negative Data Prize competition. This prize, which was first launched in 2017, will award €10,000 to the researcher/research group whose publication in neuroscience research best exemplifies data where the results do not confirm the expected outcomes or original hypotheses.
The GPDF, comprised of members from the academic, non-profit, government, publishing and industry sectors, is a joint US and European initiative to encourage global collaboration to address the challenge of ensuring that preclinical research is reproducible, robust and translatable to support disease research utility for clinical research & development (R&D). One of the group's major focuses is to provide quality resources and promote the publication of "negative" data—or results of studies where researchers are not able to confirm or replicate previous findings—which are often not submitted for publication. The failure to publish negative findings can lead to unnecessary duplication of research efforts and the loss of time and money as researchers pursue scientific avenues that have no promise for success. The Best Negative Data Prize provides an incentive for preclinical researchers of all fields to publish their "negative data" results and ensure that studies in neuroscience properly advance knowledge.
According to Magali Haas, MD, PhD, CEO of CVB and Co-chair of the US branch of the GPDF, "Science is a progressive build and, at its essence, self-correcting, but we know it can be much more informative if both positive and negative data are published for all scientists to see. Unfortunately, the scientific community is not motivated to publish 'negative' results, as they are not seen as advantageous for the scientist, organization and journal. This, unfortunately, is a disservice to the scientific community as not sharing negative unpublished data is a waste of human capital and valuable resources and can lead to the duplication of efforts by others in the field. In fact, the estimated costs of this 'lost' science in the US alone is $28 billion dollars annually."
Dr. Anton Bespalov, Co-Chair of the European branch of the GPDF, added: "There are hundreds of drug trials which have failed in the last few years. Analysis of the factors that led to these failures is very often compromised by the biased representation of the early, preclinical work. This prize aims to emphasize to scientists and academic publishers that there is real value in publishing all the results, not just the headline-grabbing positive results."
The GPDF opens a call for submissions for the Best Negative Data Prize in neuroscience beginning Tuesday, April 7, 2020 with a closing date on April 21, 2020. The award itself is a monetary prize of €10,000 made available through the generous sponsorship support provided by CVB (https://www.cohenveteransbioscience.org/) and will be awarded at the ENCP Congress in Vienna, Austria in September 2020.
Full details about how to apply for the Best Negative Data Prize can be found on the following URL https://www.preclinicaldataforum.org.
How To Apply
Corresponding authors may submit their papers directly on the GDPF's website (https://www.preclinicaldataforum.org) via the submission link. The review committee will select and inform the winner by August 1, 2020. The public announcement and presentation of the Award will take place at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, Austria, on September 12, 2020 where the winner will be expected to present a talk about his or her negative data results paper. Travel and accommodation expenses will be covered.
Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) research biotech dedicated to fast-tracking the development of diagnostic tests and personalized therapeutics for the millions of veterans and civilians who suffer the devastating effects of trauma-related and other brain disorders.
