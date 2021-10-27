DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics Market Research Report by Function, Source, Form, Distribution, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Probiotics Market size was estimated at USD 47.28 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 50.99 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% reaching USD 75.78 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Probiotics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Probiotics Market, including Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bio Armor Developpement S.A.R.L., BioCC OU, Calpis Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Greentech SA, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Land O'lakes, Inc., Lesaffre & CIE, Lifeway Foods Inc., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd, Nestle S.A, Novozymes A/S, Probi AB, Probiotical SpA, Provita Eurotech Limited, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Roelmi HPC, Sabinsa Corporation, Schouw & Co., and Synbio Tech Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Probiotics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Probiotics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Probiotics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Probiotics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Probiotics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Probiotics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Probiotics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising inclination towards preventive healthcare
5.2.2. Health benefits offered by probiotic foods
5.2.3. Recent development of efficient probiotic strains
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Possible harmful effects of probiotics like infections, production of harmful substances by the probiotic microorganisms
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Add value to probiotic product
5.4.2. Rising potential of probiotics that can replace pharmaceutical agents
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Stringent government regulations and high development cost
6. Probiotics Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carcass Yield
6.3. Gut Health
6.4. Immunity
6.5. Nutrition
6.6. Productivity
7. Probiotics Market, by Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Bacteria
7.2.1. Bifidobacterium
7.2.2. Lactobacilli
7.2.3. Streptococcus Thermophilus
7.3. Yeast
8. Probiotics Market, by Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Liquide
8.3. Solid
9. Probiotics Market, by Distribution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
9.3. Online
9.4. Pharmacies/Drugstores
9.5. Specialty Stores
10. Probiotics Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Dietary Supplements
10.3. Feed
10.4. Functional Food & Beverages
11. Americas Probiotics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Probiotics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Probiotics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Alltech
15.2. Archer Daniels Midland Co.
15.3. Bio Armor Developpement S.A.R.L.
15.4. BioCC OU
15.5. Calpis Co., Ltd.
15.6. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
15.7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.8. Evonik Industries AG
15.9. Greentech SA
15.10. Kerry Group PLC
15.11. Koninklijke DSM N.V.
15.12. Lallemand Inc.
15.13. Land O'lakes, Inc.
15.14. Lesaffre & CIE
15.15. Lifeway Foods Inc.
15.16. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
15.17. Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.
15.18. Nestle S.A
15.19. Novozymes A/S
15.20. Probi AB
15.21. Probiotical SpA
15.22. Provita Eurotech Limited
15.23. Reckitt Benckiser LLC
15.24. Roelmi HPC
15.25. Sabinsa Corporation
15.26. Schouw & Co.
15.27. Synbio Tech Inc.
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oymwx
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-probiotics-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-function-source-form-distribution-application-and-region-301409984.html
SOURCE Research and Markets