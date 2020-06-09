NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
The global protein expression market is set to garner a CAGR of 10.99% during the forecast period, 2019-2028. The rising healthcare expenditure across the globe, the growing number of chronic diseases, and increasing R&D in the field of proteomics and genomics, are among the eminent factors propelling the market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909703/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
Protein expression is a biotechnological procedure that entails the generation of precise proteins.There is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, which is expected to surge further by 2020 from that of 2001.
Of these chronic diseases, cardiovascular diseases make up for more than half of the chronic diseases, with diabetes registering fast-paced growth.Protein expression systems are utilized in therapeutic applications that target major conditions like chronic diseases.
The growth prospects of several pharmaceuticals sectors of the healthcare industry are impacted by the rising healthcare expenditure.This will boost the adoption of protein expression products that are used in the detection of several chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.
The expenses involved in cell-free protein expression systems and the requirement of competent cells and reagents for protein expression are projected to hinder the growth of the market.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global protein expression market is geographically segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.The North America region dominated the global market in 2019 with the largest revenue share, while the Asia Pacific is estimated to record growth at a steady pace, registering the highest CAGR by 2028.
The growing aging population and the increasing awareness in terms of treatment options are the main factors that constitute the growth prospects of the North American region.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market is deemed to have high scope for sustainable competition. Agilent Technologies Inc, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Lifesensors Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, etc. are some of the leading companies in the market.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC
2. BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
3. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC
4. GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION
5. LIFESENSORS INC
6. MERCK KGAA
7. PROMEGA CORPORATION
8. QIAGEN N.V.
9. TAKARA HOLDINGS INC
10. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
11. LONZA INC
12. NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS
13. BIOTECHRABBIT GMBH
14. PROMAB BIOTECHNOLOGIES GMBH
15. PEAK PROTEINS LTD
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909703/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001