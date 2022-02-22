Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Psilocybine (CAS 520-52-5) Global Market Research Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global report is a result of industry experts' diligent work on researching the world market of Psilocybine. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market trends and development, identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.

The first chapter introduces the product (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on Psilocybine end-uses. The third chapter summarizes data about manufacturing methods. The fourth chapter is about the related patents. The fifth chapter deals with Psilocybine market trends and forecast, and distinguishes Psilocybine manufacturers and suppliers. The sixth chapter provides Psilocybine prices data and the last chapter analyses Psilocybine downstream markets.

The Psilocybine global market report key points:

  • Psilocybine description, applications and related patterns
  • Psilocybine market situation
  • Psilocybine manufacturers and distributors
  • Psilocybine prices
  • Psilocybine end-users
  • Psilocybine downstream industries trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. PSILOCYBINE GENERAL INFORMATION

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. PSILOCYBINE APPLICATIONS

3. PSILOCYBINE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. PSILOCYBINE PATENTS

5. PSILOCYBINE MARKET WORLDWIDE

5.1. Global Psilocybine market analysis: market constraints, drivers and opportunities

5.2. Manufacturers of Psilocybine

5.3. Suppliers of Psilocybine

5.4. Market forecast

6. PSILOCYBINE MARKET PRICES

7. PSILOCYBINE END-USE SECTOR

