DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Renal Biomarkers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global renal biomarkers market reached a value of US$ 1.13 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.88 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Renal biomarkers are cells, proteins, lipids, microRNAs, genes, metabolites, or proteomic patterns present on a urinalysis. They assist in determining the glomerular filtration rate (GFR) of kidneys to analyze their proper functioning and evaluating pathogenic processes or pharmacological responses to therapeutic interventions. As they also aid in predicting disease progression and computing drug dosage, renal biomarkers find extensive applications in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories across the globe.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD), non-communicable disease with considerable morbidity and mortality, has gradually become a public health concern globally and its main risk factors are diabetes, hypertension and heart diseases. The increasing number of individuals with CKD represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market.
Moreover, renal biomarkers, including blood urea nitrogen (BUN), serum creatinine (SCr), urinary albumin/protein and volume excretion, are used in the diagnosis of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and monitoring of the disease. Besides this, there is a growing interest of industry investors in novel single biomarkers and process-specific biomarker panels in human renal diseases around the world.
These novel biomarkers provide vital diagnostic and prognostic information and help predict response to the treatment of glomerulopathies, acute kidney injury (AKI), and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Apart from this, renal biomarkers are becoming accessible and feasible in all-sized laboratories. This, along with the development and integration of genomics, epigenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, is positively influencing the market. Some of the other factors, such as the burgeoning healthcare industry, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of clinical trials for CKD worldwide, are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMerieux SA, BioPorto A/S, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global renal biomarkers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global renal biomarkers market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the biomarker type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the diagnostic technique?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the End-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global renal biomarkers market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Renal Biomarkers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Biomarker Type
6.1 Functional Biomarker
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Serum Creatinine
6.1.2.2 Serum Cystatin C
6.1.2.3 Urine Albumin
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Up-regulated Protein
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Neutrophil Gelatinase-Associated Lipocalin (NGAL)
6.2.2.2 Kidney Injury Molecule-1
6.2.2.3 INTERLEUKIN-18
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Diagnostic Technique
7.1 Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Particle-enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Colorimetric Assay
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA)
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospital
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Diagnostic Laboratory
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 bioMerieux SA
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 BioPorto A/S
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Enzo Biochem Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 PerkinElmer Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Randox Laboratories Ltd.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Siemens AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
