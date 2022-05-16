NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Europe precision medicine market was worth around USD 14,926.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27469 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Europe precision medicine market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Europe precision medicine market.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Europe precision medicine Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Europe precision medicine Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.7 % (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Europe precision medicine Market was valued approximately USD 14,926.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 27469 Million by 2028.
- Europe is anticipated to see high demand for precision medicine owing to rising investments in the healthcare sector to advance healthcare facilities and provide better treatment opportunities.
- The United Kingdom holds a major market share in the Europe precision medicine industry landscape and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well.
- France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are also expected to be highly lucrative markets owing to increasing investments in the advancement of healthcare infrastructure.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Europe precision medicine Market By Technology (Big Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Other Technologies), By Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Other Applications), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.
Europe precision medicine Market: Overview
Precision medicine has gained popularity across the world and this trend is anticipated to be prominent in the European region as well. –Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, high research and development activity, and presence of key precision medicine manufacturers are some of the major factors that drive the Europe precision medicine market potential.
Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure will further bolster the Europe precision medicine market potential in the long run. Rising instances of cancer are also projected to provide an impetus to the Europe precision medicine market growth through 2028.
However, the high costs associated with maintenance and installation of precision medical devices are expected to have a hindering effect on the global Europe precision medicine market growth over the forecast period.
Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/europe-precision-medicine-market
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 175 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Zion Market Research methodology
Industry Dynamics:
Europe precision medicine Market: Growth Dynamics
Drivers: Increasing Research and Development Activity.
There have been substantial advancements in the global healthcare industry and this trend is anticipated to boost the Europe precision medicine market potential over the forecast period. As the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing and the demand for better treatment and diagnosis as well, the Europe precision medicine market is expected to see high demand. Increasing investments in research and development by healthcare companies and governments alike are expected to be prominent trends driving the Europe precision medicine market potential through 2028.
Restraints: High Installation and Maintenance Costs to Hamper growth.
Precision medicine requires special equipment which is high in cost and is also costly to install and maintain and this factor alone is anticipated to have a major hindering effect on the Europe precision medicine market growth over the forecast period. Europe precision medicine companies are focusing on finding more affordable solutions to boost the adoption of precision medicine in Europe.
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/europe-precision-medicine-market
Global Europe precision medicine Market: Segmentation
- The global Europe precision medicine market is segregated based on technology, application, and region.
By Application, the Europe precision medicine market is segmented into Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, and Other Applications. The oncology segment is projected to be the most lucrative in the Europe precision medicine market landscape over the forecast period. Increasing demand for novel treatments for cancer and rising instances of cancer will majorly shape the growth in this segment through 2028.
Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/europe-precision-medicine-market
List of Key Players of Europe precision medicine Market:
- 23andMe
- Allscripts Healthcare LLC
- Astarte Medical
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Biogen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- F Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Kailos Genetics Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Medtronic PLC
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Qiagen NV
- Quest Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Europe precision medicine Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Europe precision medicine Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Europe precision medicine Market Industry?
- What segments does the Europe precision medicine Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Europe precision medicine Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/europe-precision-medicine-market
Regional Dominance:
- Increasing demand for better treatment and diagnosis.
Europe is anticipated to see high demand for precision medicine owing to rising investments in the healthcare sector to advance healthcare facilities and provide better treatment opportunities. Increasing support from government initiatives to boost the adoption of precision medicine will also majorly influence Europe's precision medicine market potential through 2028. The United Kingdom holds a major market share in the Europe precision medicine industry landscape and is expected to maintain this stance over the forecast period as well. Increasing research activity and the rising use of genome analysis are other factors that will drive the market potential in the United Kingdom through 2028. France, Germany, Spain, and Italy are also expected to be highly lucrative markets owing to increasing investments in the advancement of healthcare infrastructure. Increasing demand for better treatment and diagnosis will be a major trend prevalent in all countries in Europe.
Global Europe precision medicine Market is segmented as follows:
Europe precision medicine Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)
- Big Data Analytics
- Bioinformatics
- Gene Sequencing
- Drug Discovery
- Companion Diagnostics
- Other Technologies
Europe precision medicine Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)
- Oncology
- CNS
- Immunology
- Respiratory
- Other Applications
Europe precision medicine Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Press Release For Europe precision medicine Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-europe-precision-medicine-market
Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research
- Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
- Respiratory Disorders Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Respiratory Disorders Treatment market accrued earnings worth approximately 98.9 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 112.5(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
- Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Medical Enzyme Technology market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.5(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 6.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028.
Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook
About Us
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, 10001, United States
Tel: +49-322 210 92714
USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/
Blog - https://zmrblog.com/
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-report-on-europe-precision-medicine-market-size--share-worth-usd-27469-million-to-record-a-10-7-cagr-by-2028--europe-precision-medicine-industry-trends-segmentation-analysis--forecast-by-zion-market-research-301548051.html
SOURCE Zion Market Research