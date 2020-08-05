WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Research and Discovery Group ("GRDG") and Dolphin Image Studios are announcing the pre-production of BioQuest, an engaging science-based adventure series. The show will follow the research team of GRDG as they film unique locations around the world sharing the exciting stories behind their biomedical discoveries focused on solutions to global health problems. This research is presented in a way that is both educational and entertaining.
Dolphin Image Studios has joined this effort to spotlight the unique research accomplished by the team at GRDG. Their work in biodefense globally presents a scenario that makes for compelling TV. These adventures hit very close to home for Juan Pantoja, President of Dolphin Image Studios, who had previously studied three years of Biology before shifting into the creative arts. He believes that creating content that educates people on the sciences that affect everyday life is more important than ever. The pilot episode will be filmed and presented to network TV studios, streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, as well as select film festivals such as Tribeca, Sundance, and Florida Film Festival.
Dolphin Image Studios, an established studio with successful projects such as Scream Test, can tackle big projects. With a large soundstage, an assortment of equipment and passionate filmmakers filling in the gaps, Dolphin Image Studios and BioQuest are positioned to create award-winning content.
Currently the entertainment industry is experiencing a significant lack of new content due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hollywood is suffering severe financial deficits due to the halt of production of new material. Production is not projected to restart for at least a year which translates to a shortage of new movies and content. The current stock of reality series has been "dumbed down" resulting in declining ratings, prompting a shift to "smarter programming." BioQuest fulfills that need with dynamic, educational, and entertaining stories that the viewers are sure to enjoy.
GRDG is an advanced scientific research team. The team develops innovative new technology by shadowing U.S. government and policy organizations such as the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies. Global Research and Discovery Group's specialty is assuming projects that are difficult to achieve or as colloquially termed, "impossible missions."
GRDG has developed a host of solutions for global health threats including Linebacker, a patented universal therapeutic with demonstrated effectiveness against viruses and bacteria, multiple types of cancer, and neurological diseases such as Parkinson's. 3F BioFragrance is a patent-pending suite of functional fragrances that protect against mosquito-borne diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Zika as well as deadly pathogens such as MRSA, E. coli, Tuberculosis and COVID-19. Equivir, a patented Over the Counter medication for Influenza and the common cold is additionally effective against Cholera, Ebola, and COVID-19.
GRDG is led by Daryl Thompson, an innovator and scientist who has previously conducted research around the globe addressing solutions for emerging epidemics and pandemics. These include Ebola, Malaria, Cancer, Cholera, Tuberculosis, Diabetes, and COVID-19. This research has been published in numerous scientific journals. In addition to Daryl Thompson, BioQuest will include Christina Glendening as host, Scott Truesdell as equipment and logistics manager, scientific advisors Dr. Roscoe Moore, former Senior Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer, Lieutenant Colonel William Lyerly, retired U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer who also served in Homeland Security and the White House, and Mr. Chan Heng Fai, visionary global industrialist and Chairman of Impact Biomedical.
The intriguing adventures behind GRDG's science innovations matched with the creative talents and production abilities of Dolphin Image Studios are sure to make BioQuest energizing TV that will excite viewers while also conveying real science in an easy to understand format.
