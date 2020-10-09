DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Balanced Ventilators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Residential Balanced Ventilators Market to Reach $694.6 Million by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Balanced Ventilators estimated at US$467.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$694.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$485.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery Ventilator (ERV) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $126.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Residential Balanced Ventilators market in the U. S. is estimated at US$126.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Blauberg Ventilatoren GmbH
- Broan, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- S&P Sistemas de Ventilacion S. L. U
- Systemair AB
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
- Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
- Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
- Residential Balanced Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 43
