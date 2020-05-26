DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Respiratory Masks Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The respiratory masks market is poised to grow by $ 846.62 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. This report on the respiratory masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards, adoption of regulatory standards for occupational safety and rapid growth in the industrial sector. This study identifies technological advances as another prime reasons driving the respiratory masks market growth during the next few years. Also, the shift toward disposable masks and growing distribution through retail and online channels will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The respiratory masks market is segmented as below:
By Type
- Reusable
- Disposable
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The respiratory masks market covers the following areas:
- Respiratory masks market sizing
- Respiratory masks market forecast
- Respiratory masks market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading respiratory masks market vendors that include 3M Co., Ambu AS, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Hans Rudolph Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., and Teleflex Inc.. Also, the respiratory masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Disposable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Reusable - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Ambu AS
- Becton
- Dickinson and Co.
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Hans Rudolph Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Moldex-Metric Inc.
- MSA Safety Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dth4iu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716