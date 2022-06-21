Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RNA Therapeutics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the global RNA therapeutics industry from 2021 to 2027, including emerging trends, growth drivers, and growth opportunities. 

Scientific advancements in nucleic acid-based therapies have significantly impacted the global biopharmaceutical industry. The ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics market is expected to witness remarkable clinical progress as therapies target "undruggable" pathways.

Technologically advanced platforms are integrated into RNA therapeutics bioprocessing to overcome stability issues. Technological advantages, coupled with the growing need to build clinically superior portfolios in RNA therapeutics for a competitive edge, are anticipated to drive strategic partnerships among stakeholders in the RNA therapeutics industry.

Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, biopharmaceutical companies are likely to prioritize microRNA, small interfering RNA, and antisense oligonucleotides as promising therapeutic modalities during the forecast period. Midsize and large companies have ramped up the production of starting materials and the final formulation of RNA therapeutics, which is likely to propel stakeholders to seek synergistic partnerships.

In the industry's transition to personalized therapeutics, RNA developers are capitalizing on the high precision of RNA to treat untapped chronic disease areas such as cystic fibrosis, solid tumors, and spinal muscular atrophy. They engage in co-development programs to improve the stability profile of RNA therapeutics by optimizing drug delivery carriers, such as lipid nanoparticles.

Scaling up the production of starting materials, including plasmid DNA, oligonucleotides, and delivery materials, to ensure continuous manufacturing is anticipated to reduce the operational timeframe of RNA therapeutics production. Technology transfer and the outsourcing of crucial operations to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) catalyze the development of cost-effective and efficient models for RNA therapeutics.

The research service highlights the following:

  • RNA therapeutics market size, including key segments from 2022 to 2027
  • Advancements in bioprocessing, modalities, and technologies that are shaping the market
  • Current and future R&D, investment outlook, and trends

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the RNA Therapeutics Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Research Methodology
  • Key Takeaways
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Trends
  • Key Disease Indications
  • Pipeline Snapshot for 2021
  • Value Chain - Key Stakeholders
  • Notable Stakeholders Driving Disruption
  • Regional Snapshot of Manufacturers
  • Strategies to Meet SM Manufacturing and Supply Needs
  • Evolving Role of Stakeholders in the Supply Chain
  • Holistic Changes in RNA Therapeutics Biomanufacturing
  • Distribution and Supply Framework
  • Key Partnership Themes
  • Notable Partnerships
  • Notable mRNA Manufacturing Partnerships by Region - Europe
  • Notable mRNA Manufacturing Partnerships by Region - US
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Key Modalities Under Development
  • Competitive Environment
  • Market Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Increase Focus on Immuno-oncology to Meet the Demand for Tumor-specific Targeted Therapeutics
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Optimize LNP Delivery to Address the Stability Issues of RNA Therapeutics
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Expand CDMO Capabilities to Support Biopharmaceutical Companies

