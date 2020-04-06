DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scar Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global scar treatment market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 8% during 2020-2025.
The increasing prevalence of skin diseases, along with the rising consumer awareness regarding various scar treatment options, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. The growing aesthetic sense among the masses has led to the widespread adoption of skin treatment procedures.
Furthermore, enhanced accessibility to dermatological facilities and the introduction of products containing both chemical and herbal ingredients are boosting the overall demand for the service. Dermatological clinics offer precise and latest technological procedures for cosmetic surgeries that provide effective results and cause minimal discomfort to the patient.
Additionally, surgeries conducted using laser instruments are used for reducing the visibility of scars after critical injuries. These surgeries also speed up the healing process while ensuring a painless experience for the patient.
Other factors, such as rising urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increase in affluent population, aggressive promotional activities by service providers and the introduction of organic and natural products, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Alliance Pharma, Avita Medical, Bausch Health, Cutera Inc., Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics PLC, Hologic Inc., Mlnlycke Health Care, Smith & Nephew, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global scar treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product or treatment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the scar type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global scar treatment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Scar Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product or Treatment Type
6.1 Topical Products
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Gels
6.1.2.2 Creams
6.1.2.3 Oils
6.1.2.4 Sheets
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Laser Treatment
6.3 Surface Treatment
6.4 Injectables
7 Market Breakup by Scar Type
7.1 Atrophic Scars
7.2 Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars
7.3 Contracture Scars
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Hospitals
8.2 Clinics
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia-Pacific
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East and Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alliance Pharma
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Avita Medical
14.3.3 Bausch Health
14.3.4 Cutera Inc.
14.3.5 Establishment Labs S.A.
14.3.6 GC Aesthetics PLC
14.3.7 Hologic Inc.
14.3.8 Mlnlycke Health Care
14.3.9 Smith & Nephew
14.3.10 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
