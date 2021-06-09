Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Diseases Disease Analysis: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The seasonal influenza vaccines market in the US, Japan, and five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) is expected to continue to expand over the next 10 years, largely due to the continued uptake of premium-priced vaccines in the elderly subgroup, including quadrivalent forms of Fluzone High-Dose (HD) and Fluad, as well as the launch of the first-in-class adjuvanted nanoparticle vaccine, NanoFlu.

Further to this, an aging population in the US, Japan, five major European markets, and other developed countries will increase the number of patients in the =65 years age group, where coverage rates are higher.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an unexpected surge in demand for influenza vaccines due to heightened public awareness of the threat posed by respiratory viruses to the elderly and those with co- morbidities, as well as the potential burden on healthcare services of coinciding COVID and influenza waves.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Disease Background and Vaccination Guidelines
  • Vaccine Landscape
  • Marketed Vaccines
  • Pipeline Vaccines
  • Key Regulatory Events
  • Probability of Success
  • Clinical Trial Landscape
  • Market Assessment and Disease Analysis
  • Vaccine Assessments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Future Trends
  • Consensus Forecasts
  • Recent Events and Analyst Opinion
  • Key Upcoming Events
  • Unmet Needs

