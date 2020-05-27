DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market by Technology (Microbiology, PCR, Microarray, Immunoassay, Biomarkers), Product (Reagents, Assay, Instruments, Software), Method, Test Type (Lab, POC), Pathogen (Bacterial, Fungal), End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sepsis diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 700 million by 2025 from USD 429 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5%.
The demand is expected to grow due to the rising incidence of sepsis, a growing number of surgical procedures, high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, and increasing availability of a wide variety of sepsis diagnostic devices. The sepsis diagnostics industry is segmented on the technology, product, method, pathogen, test type, end-user, and region.
The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry, by end-user, in 2019.
Based on end-users, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. In 2019, blood culture accounted for the largest share of the market due to the increasing incidences of sepsis coupled with the growing adoption of blood culture techniques for the diagnosis of sepsis.
The blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market, by product, in 2019.
The market, by product, is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. In 2019, the blood culture media segment accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry due to the usage of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis across the globe.
North America accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2019.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the extensive availability of advanced sepsis diagnostic technologies, well-established distribution channels, and significant public awareness about the clinical benefits of diagnostic products in risk assessment for infectious diseases.
Some of the prominent players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMerieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), and CytoSorbents (US).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Sepsis Diagnostics: Market Overview
4.2 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology
4.3 Geographic Analysis: Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product and Region
4.4 APAC: Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Country and End-user
4.5 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen
4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Sepsis
5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections
5.2.1.3 Growing Funding for Sepsis-Related Research
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Automated Diagnostic Devices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Rapid Diagnostic/POC Techniques for Early Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.3.2 Evolution of Novel Biomarkers for Sepsis Diagnosis
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Standard Protocols and Awareness
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
6 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Blood Culture
6.2.1 Blood Culture Holds the Largest Share of the Technology Market
6.3 Immunoassays
6.3.1 Product Development Efforts by Major Players Have Ensured Demand for Immunoassays
6.4 Molecular Diagnostics
6.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction
6.4.1.1 PCR Holds the Largest Share of the Molecular Diagnostics Market
6.4.2 Microarrays
6.4.2.1 Simultaneous Analysis Capabilities, Accuracy, and Rapidity Have Driven the Use of Microarrays
6.4.3 Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization
6.4.3.1 PNA-Fish Kits Allow for the Rapid Diagnosis of BSIS
6.4.4 Syndromic Panel-Based Testing
6.4.4.1 High Costs and Accuracy Issues Have Affected Test Adoption
6.5 Flow Cytometry
6.5.1 Lack of Standardized Protocols is a Key Restraint in this Market Segment
6.6 Microfluidics
6.6.1 Growing Adoption of Advanced & Rapid Testing Will Favor Market Growth in this Segment
6.7 Biomarkers
6.7.1 Despite Potential, No Single Ideal Biomarker Has Been Identified for Sepsis Diagnostics
7 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Blood Culture Media
7.2.1 Blood Culture Media Dominate the Products Market
7.3 Assays & Reagents
7.3.1 Increasing Awareness Has Driven the Use of Assays & Reagents
7.4 Instruments
7.4.1 Market is Characterized by a Shift from Traditional & Manual Instruments to Automated Systems
7.5 Software
7.5.1 Rising Use of Automated Instruments Will Ensure Demand for Software
8 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Method
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Conventional Diagnostics
8.2.1 Conventional Diagnostics Holds Largest Market Share
8.3 Automated Diagnostics
8.3.1 Automated Diagnostics Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR
9 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Pathogen
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.1 Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.1.1 Gram-Negative Bacteria Cause ~50% of Sepsis Infections
9.2.2 Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis
9.2.2.1 Cases of Sepsis Caused by Gram-Positive Bacteria Have Risen in Recent Years
9.3 Fungal Sepsis
9.3.1 Fungemia is the Second-Biggest Cause of Bloodstream Infections
9.4 Other Pathogens
10 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Test Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Laboratory Tests
10.2.1 Laboratory Tests are the Most Common and Preferred Mode of Testing
10.3 Point-of-Care Tests
10.3.1 Rapidity and Convenience Have Driven Demand for POC Tests
11 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hospitals
11.2.1 Hospitals Hold the Largest Share of the Sepsis Diagnostics Market
11.3 Pathology & Reference Laboratories
11.3.1 Independent Laboratories Offer Affordability as Well as the Benefits of Bundled Services
11.4 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
11.4.1 Government Support and Rising Awareness Have Ensured Demand for Market Products in this Segment
12 Sepsis Diagnostics Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Sepsis Diagnostics
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 Growing Availability of Sepsis Diagnostic Products to Support Market Growth in Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Market
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 High Incidence and Rising Awareness Have Supported the Demand for Sepsis Diagnostics in France
12.3.3 UK
12.3.3.1 Government Support and Rising Awareness are Key Drivers in the UK
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Sluggish Growth in the Italian Healthcare Sector in the Last Few Years to Restrain the Market Growth
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Rising Sepsis Incidence to Drive Market Growth in Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.1.1 Significant Growth in Pneumonia and Infectious Disease Incidence to Support Market Growth in Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Improvements to Support Market Growth in China
12.4.3 India
12.4.3.1 Increasing Patient Population and Rising Number of Surgical Procedures are Key Growth Drivers in India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.4.1 Increasing Number of Sepsis Treatment Procedures Indicates Growth Potential in the Australian Market
12.4.5 South Korea
12.4.5.1 Rising Healthcare Spending Supports Market Growth in South Korea
12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Brazil Accounted for the Largest Share of the Latam Market
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.2.1 Rising Medical Tourism to Support Market Growth in Mexico
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 High Consumption of Immune System-Suppressing Medications is Driving Sepsis Occurrence
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals, 2016-2020
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations, 2016-2020
13.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, 2016-2020
13.3.4 Market Expansion, 2016-2020
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 bioMerieux
14.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company
14.3 Danaher
14.4 T2 Biosystems
14.5 Luminex
14.6 Roche Diagnostics
14.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific
14.8 Bruker Corporation
14.9 Abbott
14.10 Immunexpress
14.11 Response Biomedical
14.12 Axis-Shield Diagnostics
14.13 Cytosorbents
14.14 Mitsubishi Chemical Europe
14.15 EKF Diagnostics
14.16 Emerging Players
14.16.1 Seegene
14.16.2 Genmark Diagnostics
14.16.3 Boditech Med
14.16.4 Alpha Laboratories
14.16.5 Alifax S.R.L.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qz5k5d
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716