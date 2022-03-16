NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is slated to cross USD 256 Billion By 2028, as per new research study by Zion Market Research Private Limited. It earned USD 151 Billion in 2021 and will register CAGR of about 8.3% in 2022-2028. Additionally, growth of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) diagnostics market over forecasting timespan is owing to rise in populace having many sex partners. In addition to this, awareness about sexual diseases among people and availability of diagnostics equipment with new features has created new growth opportunities for industry. Furthermore, growing risk of HIVs has resulted into huge demand for sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics activities in recent years. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic devices and newly added features to this equipment will produce new growth avenues for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics industry.
Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market- By Type (Chlamydia Testing, Syphilis Testing, Gonorrhea Testing, Herpes Simplex Virus Testing, Human Papilloma Virus Testing, And Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing), By Testing Devices (Laboratory Equipment And Point Of Care Equipment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: Overview
Early diagnosing of sexually transmitted diseases is predicted to minimize effect of disease on human health. Reportedly, if sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis, gonorrhea, human papillomavirus, chlamydia, and genital herpes are not treated in time, it can result in long-term complications in affected persons. These complications encompass mental retardation, blindness, infertility, birth defects, cancer, heart disorders, and bone deformities in patients. Moreover, healthcare service providers diagnose sexually transmitted diseases through physically examination of subjects, blood tests, and through use of swabbed cultures at labs. Sexual transmitted diseases (STD) diagnosis involves lab testing and screening. Lab tests can recognize cause and identify co-infection through testing of blood, urine, and fluid samples. For the record, sexually transmitted disease patients are treated by prescribing them medications such as antiviral drugs and antibiotics.
Furthermore, researchers at NIAID had carried out immunological studies for knowing as to why large number of sexually transmitted ailments in individuals is asymptomatic. Moreover, these studies have unleashed that how mutation in the infection accounted notably towards drug resistance in STD patients due to constant infection & co-infection. This can pose a big challenge to growth of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.
Industry Dynamics:
- Growth Drivers: Rise in awareness about educational campaigns and supportive government schemes will proliferate size of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market over ensuing years. Furthermore, increase in persons having living relationships with many partners and people having sexual encounters with more than one partner resulting in causing of sexually transmitted diseases will boost market trends.
- Restraints: Growing importance of sex education and reduction in taboo related to discussion over topics such as sexual activities & sexual arousal will hinder market surge. Rise in awareness about spread of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV and need of avoiding it by taking preventive measures such as use of condoms can decrement growth of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.
- Opportunities: Rise in point of care testing activities due to influx of new diagnostic kits, reagents, and instruments will create new growth avenues for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market. Reportedly, technologically advanced equipment in diagnostics domain offers precise testing outcomes, thereby driving market size.
- Challenges: Fluctuating costs of raw materials impacting demand and supply of diagnostics devices has severely impacted import & export of raw materials as well as production of sexually transmitted diseases devices, thereby posing a huge challenge to expansion of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market.
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: Segmentation
Based on segmentation, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Marketdiagnostics market is segregated into type and testing devices. Based on type, the market is divided into chlamydia testing, gonorrhea testing, human papilloma virus testing, syphilis testing, herpes simplex virus testing, and human immunodeficiency virus testing. In terms of testing devices, the industry is sectored into laboratory equipment and point of care equipment.
Chlamydia Testing To Dominate Type Segment Over 2022-2028
Growth of chlamydia testing segment over forecasting timeframe can be attributed to low barrier protection and less awareness about chlamydia disease in under-developed and third world countries.
List of Key Players of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market:
- Cepheid Inc.
- Roche Holdings AG
- Affymetrix
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- DiaSorin
- Hologic Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- bioMerieux SA
- Orasure Technologies.
Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market Reports:
- As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.3% (2022-2028).
- Through the primary research, it was established that the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market was valued approximately USD 151 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 256 billion by 2028.
- Regional government schemes for bringing improvement in sexual health of individuals will drive regional market growth.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market?
- What are the key driving factors propelling the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market forward?
- What are the most important companies in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market Industry?
- What segments does the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market sample report and company profiles?
Report Scope:
Laboratory Equipment Segment To Contribute Humungously Towards Market Size By 2028
Massive demand for laboratory devices for testing & diagnosing sexually transmitted diseases in individuals will boost segmental growth. Furthermore, most of diagnostic testing takes place in labs, thereby generating huge need of lab equipment.
Breakthroughs in Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market:
- In April 2019, Quest Diagnostics introduced three laboratory testing packages for diagnosing sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S. Reportedly, these packages can be purchased online for diagnosing frequently occurring sexually transmitted diseases across the U.S.
- In February 2022, Lupin Limited – Mumbai-based Indian Pharmaceutical firm- received approval from U.S. FDA for use of its antibiotic Solosec for treating sexually transmitted infection referred as trichomoniasis and vaginal infection termed as bacterial vaginosis in women.
- In February 2022, Trinity Biotech – a Medical Laboratory Company based in Ireland & specializing in production and marketing of clinically diagnostic products- has got approval of WHO for HIV screening test.
Regional Dominance:
Asia Pacific Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market To Witness Sizable Surge In 2022-2028
Expansion of regional market over assessment period is due to lesser use of contraceptives by both men and women in underdeveloped as well as developing economies & rural areas of sub-continent. Apart from this, favorable regional government schemes for bringing improvement in sexual health of individuals will drive regional market growth.
Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)
- Chlamydia Testing
- Syphilis Testing
- Gonorrhea Testing
- Herpes Simplex Virus Testing
- Human Papilloma Virus Testing
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: By Testing Devices Outlook (2022-2028)
- Laboratory Equipment
- Point of Care Equipment
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Diagnostics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
