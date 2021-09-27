Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Single-Use Bioreactors Market by Product (System, 2D, 3D Media Bag, Filtration Assemblies), Molecule (mAbs, Vaccine), Cell type (Mammalian, Bacteria), Application (R&D, Process Development), End User (Biopharma, CROs & CMOs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026 from USD 3.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in the cultivation of marine organisms, reduced energy and water consumption, the growing biologics market, technological advancements in SUBs, and increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D are factors driving the growth of this market.

The single-use bioreactors market is categorized into major four types, wave-induced SUBs, stirred-tank SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other bioreactors. The stirred-tank SUBs segment dominated the single-use bioreactors market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the high preference for stirred-tank SUBs in the cultivation of aerobic microbial cultures due to its ability to provide greater oxygen transfer and reduced engineering challenges such as heat removal, mass transfer, and higher agitation rates.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries contribute to its growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. Factors such as to the presence of an established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the single-use bioreactors market in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

Breakdown of primaries

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Premium Insights
  • Market Overview
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Product
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type of Cell
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Type of Molecule
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Application
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by End-user
  • Single-Use Bioreactors Market, by Region
  • Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

  • Abec
  • Able Corporation & Biott Corporation
  • Aptus Bioreactors
  • BBI-Biotech GmbH
  • Cell Culture Company
  • Cellexus
  • Celltainer Biotech Bv
  • Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Distek, Inc.
  • Endel Engie
  • Eppendorf Ag
  • G&G Technologies, Inc.
  • Getinge Ab
  • GPC Bio
  • Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
  • Merck Millipore
  • New Horizon Biotechnology Inc.
  • Omnibrx Biotechnologies
  • PBS Biotech, Inc.
  • Products Offered
  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech
  • Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.
  • Solida Biotech GmbH
  • Stobbe Pharma GmbH
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vogjup

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-single-use-bioreactors-market-forecasts-to-2026-growing-biopharmaceutical-industry-in-asia-pacific-market-drives-highest-projected-cagr-301385467.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.