The study provides an overview of the growth drivers and restraints concerning single-use pumps and technologies. It also provides the revenue opportunity for the total market and breakdowns by various product segments, industry verticals, and regions.
The study also offers a short analysis of the competitive mapping to understand the existing market landscape and opportunities available for OEMs. Additionally, a brief snapshot of the voice-of-the-customer based on interviews conducted has been presented in this research. The intent is to highlight the current pulse of the market towards single-use pumps and technology.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rapid scaling up of production activities in the pharmaceutical industry. An increase in the number of FDA approvals in biologics has further accelerated biopharmaceutical production, particularly in North America and Asia. With a boom in biopharmaceuticals anticipated in the next 5 to 7 years, the demand for single-use solutions, such as pumps, bioreactors, mixers, tubing, connectors, consumables, and other instrumentation is expected to increase significantly.
The cost and time efficiencies achieved with single-use pumps and other single-use technologies offer an optimistic growth outlook, particularly for the pharmaceutical industry. The demand for contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is becoming more pronounced and is expected to further accelerate the usage of the single-use solution.
This study identified, analyzed, and evaluated the existing and upcoming trends impacting the global single-use pumps and technologies market. The study offers insights into the growth prospects for single-use pump manufacturers for the next 5 years. It also discusses the product, market, and technology growth opportunities impacting the industry's future.
Three major growth opportunities are likely to influence single-use manufacturers' market positions in the future.
They are:
- Technology breakthrough in cell and gene therapy manufacturing to boost the adoption of single-use technology
- Standardization of next-generation biologics to stimulate the demand for single-use technology in manufacturing
- Cost-efficiency of the laser-activated single-use micropump to promote the adoption of single-use pumps
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Single-use Pumps (SUPs) and Single-use Technology (SUT)
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SUPs and SUT
- Global SUPs, Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for SUT
- Key Growth Metrics for SUPs
- Growth Drivers for SUT
- Growth Restraints for SUT
- Growth Drivers and Restraints for SUPs
- SUPs, Growth Drivers Explained
- SUPs, Growth Restraints Explained
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast, SUT
- Percent Revenue by Segment, SUT
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, SUT
- Revenue Forecast, SUPs
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, SUPs
- Percent Revenue by Region, SUPs
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, SUPs
- Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical, SUPs
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, SUPs
- Competitive Landscape
- List of Market Participants by Segment, SUT
3. Market Overview, SUT
- SUT, Market Evolution
- SS Versus SUT
- Cost of Manufacturing in Upstream Bioprocessing
- Mergers and Acquisitions, SUT
- Company Profile - Levitronix
- Company Profile - PumpCell
4. Voice of Customer, SUPs and SUT
- SUT, Adoption across Value Chain
- Usage of SUT in Biopharma Manufacturing
- Roadblocks for Increased Adoption of SUT
- Customer Feedback, Selected Quotes from Interviews
5. Growth Opportunity Universe, SUPs and SUT
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Technology Breakthrough in Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing to Boost Adoption of SUT
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Standardization of Next-generation Biologics to Stimulate Demand for SUT in Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Cost-efficiency of Laser-activated SU-micropump to Promote Adoption of SUP
Companies Mentioned
- PumpCell
- Levitronix
