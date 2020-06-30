NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS
The global smart inhalers market is projected to garner considerable revenue, growing at a CAGR of 31.66%, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. The drivers facilitating the market growth include a high incidence of chronic respiratory diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma, an increase in air pollution, and indoor air pollutants. Moreover, the growing geriatric population has also contributed to market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917875/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
Smart inhalers are used to deliver a variety of medications through inhalation.The drugs in the inhalers comprise glucocorticoids, anti-cholinergic, insulin, and beta-agonists for preventing and treating respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD.
The inhalers are called smart inhalers due to the sensors clipped on them, monitoring the right dose, with each intake.The data registered by the sensor is shared with the patient and healthcare professionals to measure and track the inhaler use.
The monitored information is then shared using Bluetooth technology to their mobile applications through a specific platform.The global smart inhalers market growth is propelled by the upsurge in the prevalence of COPD and asthma, which is caused by an increase in air pollution.
Therefore, the high rates of air pollution are anticipated to cause a rise in respiratory disorders, which stimulates market growth. However, expensive treatments and limited availability of inhalers, hinder the global smart inhalers market growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical segmentation of the global smart inhalers market comprises Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world.Asia Pacific is estimated to project the highest CAGR, in terms of revenue, across the forecast period.
Growing pollution rates in India, have led to a hike in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. This has significantly raised the demand for smart inhalers in the country, thereby propelling the market growth.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The global smart inhalers market is highly fragmented and comprises several large-scale and small-scale industries.Thus, intense competition is witnessed among participants.
Companies stimulating the market growth include, ResMed Inc (Propeller Health), Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. 3M COMPANY
2. ADHERIUM LIMITED
3. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC
4. ASTRAZENECA PLC
5. BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH
6. COHERO HEALTH INC
7. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
8. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
9. NOVARTIS AG
10. OPKO HEALTH INC
11. RESMED INC (PROPELLER HEALTH)
12. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
13. VECTURA GROUP PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917875/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001