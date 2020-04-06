DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Statin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global statin market is currently witnessing stable growth.
This report provides a deep insight into the global statin market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
The increasing prevalence of hypercholesterolemia across the globe is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. This disorder is highly prevalent among the geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is facilitating product adoption across both the developed and emerging nations.
Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs is another factor contributing to the market growth. In comparison to brand name drugs, OTC variants are usually more affordable. Additionally, the growing adoption of combination therapies that use statin with other cholesterol diminishing compounds, such as ezetimibe, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Research has found statin-ezetimibe combination therapy to be capable of achieving near-normal lipid profiles in familial hypercholesterolemia patients and significantly reducing the risk of CVDs occurrence.
Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure and growing health consciousness among consumers, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Novartis, Pfizer, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global statin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global statin market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Statin Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Synthetic Statins
6.2 Natural Statins
7 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area
7.1 Cardiovascular Disorders
7.2 Obesity
7.3 Inflammatory Disorders
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Drug Class
8.1 Atorvastatin
8.2 Fluvastatin
8.3 Lovastatin
8.4 Pravastatin
8.5 Simvastatin
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Dyslipidemia
9.2 Others
10 Market Breakup by Distribution
10.1 Hospitals
10.2 Clinics
10.3 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 Latin America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Abbott
16.3.2 AstraZeneca
16.3.3 Aurobindo Pharma
16.3.4 Biocon
16.3.5 GlaxoSmithKline
16.3.6 Merck & Co.
16.3.7 Novartis
16.3.8 Pfizer
