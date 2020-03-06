DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule, Syringe), Application (Fill Finish Process, Bioburden Reduction), Membrane (Nylon, PTFE, PES, PVDF), Pore Size (0.2 Microns), End-user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sterile filtration market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2019 to USD 7.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in end-use industries, increasing adoption of single-use devices & disposables, and the rising focus on the development of large-molecule biopharmaceutical drugs. However, the high price sensitivity among end users is a major challenge for the growth of this market.
The sterile filtration market comprises major players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), and Parker Hannifin Corp (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The capsule filter segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. The capsule filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The growing adoption of ready-to-use capsule filters in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry is mainly due to their advantages over stainless steel, such as high accuracy, no membrane fouling, and minimized cross-contamination. In addition to this, the availability of these filters in a variety of polymers, pore sizes, diameters, and surface types for site-specific applications is also supporting the growth of this market.
0.2-0.22 m is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on membrane pore size, the market is segmented into 0.2-0.22 m, 0.45 m, and 0.1 m. The 0.2-0.22 m segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, as 0.2-0.22 m filters are recommended for a wide range of pharmaceutical and biological liquid applications, including the filtration of therapeutics, vaccines, antibiotics, blood fractionations, bulk pharmaceuticals, and other downstream biotechnology processing solutions, where protein binding must be minimized
Asia Pacific to account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing demand for generic drugs and biosimilars, significant investments by biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs in emerging Asia Pacific countries, the increasing focus on healthcare modernization, and demand for low-cost medicines are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Sterile Filtration Market Overview
4.2 APAC: Market, By Product (2018)
4.3 Market, By Application (2019-2025)
4.4 Market, By Membrane Pore Size, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Million)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advantages of Sterile Filters Over Non-Sterile Filters
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Pure Water in End-use Industries
5.2.1.3 Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceutical Drugs
5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices & Disposables
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Development and Use of Advanced Filters for Sterile Filtration
5.2.2.2 Emerging Regions
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End Users
6 Sterile Filtration Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cartridge Filters
6.2.1 Growth in the Production of Biologics and Large Molecules is Expected to Drive the Cartridge Filters Market
6.3 Capsule Filters
6.3.1 Availability of Ready-To-Use Formats Makes Capsule Filters an Ideal Choice for Drug Production Facilities
6.4 Membranes
6.4.1 Wide Applications of Membrane Filters in Food & Beverage Processes Will Support Market Growth Over the Forecast Period
6.5 Syringe Filters
6.5.1 Single-Use Format Makes Syringe Filters an Ideal Choice for the Sterile Filtration of Biological Drugs in Laboratories
6.6 Bottle-Top & Table-Top Filtration Systems
6.6.1 Technological Advancements-A Key Driver for This Segment
6.7 Accessories
7 Sterile Filtration Market, By Membrane Pore Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 0.2-0.22 m
7.2.1 0.2-0.22 m Filters are the Most Commonly Used in the Sterile Filtration of Pharma and Biopharma Drugs
7.3 0.45 m
7.3.1 0.45 m Filters are Majorly Used in the Food & Beverage Industry
7.4 0.1 m
7.4.1 0.1 m Filters are Mainly Used to Trap Fine Particles
8 Sterile Filtration Market, By Membrane Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Polyethersulfone
8.2.1 High Reliability and Wide Applications in Microbial Filtration Have Ensured the Market Dominance of Pes
8.3 Polyvinylidene Difluoride
8.3.1 Extensive Usage in Formulation & Filling Solutions and Protein Purification has Ensured the Demand for Pvdf Filters
8.4 Nylon
8.4.1 Natural Hydrophilic Nature Makes Nylon Filters Ideal for the Filtration of Biological Samples
8.5 Polytetrafluoroethylene
8.5.1 Ptfe Filters are Chemically and Biologically Inert and Naturally Hydrophobic, Making Them the Ideal Choice for Sterile Venting of Gases
8.6 Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate
8.6.1 Wide Applications of Mce Membranes in the Microbiological Analysis of Facility Water and Pharmaceuticals to Boost Market Growth
8.7 Other Materials
9 Sterile Filtration Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fill-Finish Processes
9.2.1 Need for Ultra-Clean Sterilized Packaging Drives the Demand for Fill-Finish Solutions
9.3 Bioburden Reduction
9.3.1 Need for Continuous Monitoring of Raw Material for Bioburden to Support Market Growth
9.4 Buffer Filtration & Cell Culture Media Preparation
9.4.1 Increasing Focus on Quality Control to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filters for Media & Buffer Filtration
9.5 Water Purification
9.5.1 Demand for Purified Water for Injection and Parenteral Production Will Boost Market Growth
9.6 Air Filtration
9.6.1 Need to Ensure Air Purity in Designated Clean Areas and Control Contaminants Drives Demand for Air Filtration
10 Sterile Filtration Market, By End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
10.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scenario as Compared to Other End Users to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filters Among Pharmaceutical Companies
10.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.3.1 Growing R&D for Biologics Manufacturing has Driven Demand for Sterile Filters
10.4 Food & Beverage Companies
10.4.1 Increasing Health Concerns and Stringent Contamination Control Measures Boost Demand for Sterile Filtration
10.5 Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations
10.5.1 Increase in Outsourcing of Pharma & Biopharma Production is Supporting Segmental Growth
10.6 Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories
10.6.1 Expanding Healthcare Research Base to Contribute to the Greater Demand for Sterile Filtration Products From R&D Laboratories
11 Sterile Filtration Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Presence of A Large Number of Academic & Research Laboratories and Biopharma Manufacturers to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filtration Products in the US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Availability of Government Funding to Drive the Market Growth
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Strong Base of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Contributes to the Large Share of Germany in the European Market
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Growing Need for Cost-Effective Biomanufacturing Solutions to Drive the Demand for Sterile Filtration Products in the UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Increasing Funding From Private and Public Organizations to Drive Market Growth
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Sterile Filtration Techniques to Aid Market Growth in Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 Strategic Initiatives By Key Players to Strengthen the Biotech Industry in China
11.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Surge in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing is Expected to Support the Growth of the Latam Sterile Filtration Market
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 Key Product Launches
12.4.2 Key Expansions
12.4.3 Key Partnerships and Collaborations
12.4.4 Key Acquisitions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Merck KGaA
13.2 Danaher Corporation
13.3 Sartorius AG
13.4 GE Healthcare
13.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.6 3M
13.7 Parker Hannifin Corporation
13.8 Porvair Filtration Group
13.9 Alfa Laval Corporate AB
13.10 Sterlitech Corporation
13.11 Meissner Filtration Products Inc.
13.12 Donaldson Company Inc.
13.13 Corning Incorporated
13.14 Eaton Corporation
13.15 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC
13.16 GVS S.p.A.
13.17 Filtration Group Process Systems - Amafilter - LFC Lochem
13.18 Starlab
13.19 Amazon Filters Ltd.
13.20 AMD Manufacturing Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oktfju
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716