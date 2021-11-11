DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stromal Vascular Fraction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market to Reach $97.6 Million by 2026
Global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$75.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.
Stromal vascular fraction is gaining increasing acceptance across clinical settings for treatment of different chronic conditions. In the recent years, the procedure has witnessed rising significance in diverse areas such as orthopedics, internal medicine, general or plastic surgery and wound healing due to desirable availability, ease of harvest and stable phenotype.
Moreover, stromal vascular fraction technique is gaining from several advantages of delivery of these cells through intra-articular injection over surgical implantation, like low cost, less invasiveness and enhanced patient compliance. The global market is slated to receive a significant push from rising number of cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and growing awareness regarding various merits of stem cell therapy.
Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$79.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspiration Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Stromal Vascular Fraction market. The SVF isolation products segment dominates market share due to rising demand for these products across clinical settings. The rising demand for aesthetic & reconstructive procedures will further boost market prospects.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.7 Million by 2026
The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.89% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America commands a major share of the market, due to increasing demand for reconstructive and aesthetic therapies.
The market growth is facilitated by rising awareness pertaining to the use of stem cell therapy to treat several medical conditions and increasing incident of skeletal muscular disorders, including osteoarthritis.
The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as an appealing market on account of continuous expansion of the private healthcare infrastructure and increasing count of private hospitals across rural areas. Stromal vascular fraction is likely to gain from ongoing R&D projects coupled with increasing development and demand for innovative technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude
- Applications of Stem Cells
- Types of Stem Cells
- Stromal Vascular Fraction: An Introduction
- Production Method for SVF
- SVF Cell Procedure
- SVF Composition, Content, and Source
- SVF: Mechanism of Action
- SVF: Clinical Applications
- Safety and Efficiency of SVF
- Clinical Trials and Regulations Related to SVF
- Limitations and Scope
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Impact on Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth of Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market
- SVF Isolation Products Continue to Make Gains
- North America Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Lucrative Opportunities & Restraints
- Market Restraints
- Salient Drivers Offering Growth Impetus to Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Extensive Application Scope
- Rising Focus on Non-Enzymatic Isolation Techniques
- Strong Research Focus on Optimization of Tissue Recovery
- Consistent Efforts to Develop Better Cell Therapies
- Competition
- Players Bet on Product Innovation to Push Footprint in Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 25 Featured)
- Cellular Biomedicines Group, Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
- Human Med AG
- InGeneron, Inc.
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Tissue Genesis Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of Stromal Vascular Fraction
- Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee Osteoarthritis Steers Market Expansion
- Use of SVF in Osteoarthritis Treatment
- Surging Demand for Aesthetic & Reconstructive Therapies Enhances Market Prospects
- Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Augurs Well
- Innovative Methods Become Relevant in Optimizing Tissue Recovery
- Stromal Vascular Formation Holds Significance for Chronic Diseases
- Stromal Vascular Fraction in Diabetic Care
- Low Temperature Settings Optimize Vitality of Adipose Tissue-derived SVFs
- SVF Offers Helpful Microenvironment to Regulate ASC Activity under Specific Clinical Conditions
- Swift Influx of Stem Cell Therapies Requires Alternate Regulatory Pathway Covering Autologous SVF
- The Counterview
- Contrast with Regulatory Framework Covering HCT/Ps
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Stromal Vascular Fraction
- High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Stromal Vascular Fraction
- Expansion of Private Hospitals in Rural Areas
- Pipeline Analysis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2oehak
