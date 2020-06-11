DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Sealant and Adhesives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives market accounted for $2.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Need to manage blood loss in patients and rising concerns to reduce surgical wounds are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of reimbursements is restraining the market growth.
Surgical Sealant and adhesives are mostly used during or after a surgery to avoid surgical complications such as air, blood, and fluid leaks. They are available in the form of films and foams, and aid by creating a hemostatic layer, which stops the blood and air leakage from the targeted area.
Based on application, the cosmetic surgeries segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rise in facelift surgeries, burn surgeries and other reconstructive surgeries, and the rising number of cosmetic surgical procedures. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of well-equipped hospitals, increasing number of soft tissue injuries and growing number of trauma surgeries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market include Adhesys Medical GmbH, Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Cardinal Health, Cohera Medical Inc, CryoLife, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Lifebond Machines Pvt LTd, Mallinckrodt company, Medtronic, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited and Vivostat A/S.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Origin
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Animal Based
5.3 Human Blood Based
6 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Indication
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Tissue Sealing
6.3 Tissue Engineering
6.4 Surgical Hemostasis
7 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polysaccharide Based Sealants and Adhesives
7.2.1 Chitosan Based
7.3 Polypeptide/Protein-Based Sealants and Adhesives
7.3.1 Albumin Based
7.3.2 Collagen Based
7.3.3 Fibrin Based
7.3.4 Gelatin Based
8 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives
8.3 Synthetic and Semisynthetic Sealants and Adhesives
8.3.1 Urethane-Based Adhesives
8.3.2 Polyethylene Gylcol Based Hydrogel
8.3.3 Cyanoacrylates
9 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cardiovascular Surgeries
9.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgeries
9.4 Cosmetic Surgeries
9.5 General Surgeries
9.6 Ophthalmic Surgeries
9.7 Orthopedic Surgeries
9.8 Pulmonary Surgeries
9.9 Urological Surgeries
10 Global Surgical Sealant and Adhesives Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Adhesys Medical GmbH
12.2 Advanced Medical Solutions Israel (Sealantis) Ltd
12.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.4 Baxter
12.5 Cardinal Health
12.6 Cohera Medical Inc
12.7 CryoLife
12.8 Integra LifeSciences Corporation
12.9 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
12.10 Lifebond Machines Pvt LTd
12.11 Mallinckrodt company
12.12 Medtronic
12.13 Ocular Therapeutix Inc
12.14 Sanofi
12.15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited
12.16 Vivostat A/S
