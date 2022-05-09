The Los Angeles based agency is reaching out to women who live in Colorado, Texas, and Utah who may be interested in giving the most precious gift of all to intended parents.
LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Surrogacy Services has announced that it is launching a special outreach effort to women in the states of Colorado, Texas, and Utah who are interested in becoming gestational surrogates. The gestational surrogacy agency notes that the West is one of the most active areas nationwide for gestational surrogacy. With so many intended parents in California and other nearby coastal states exploring surrogacy as a means of growing their families, women from nearby states are needed to help build the families of those who are otherwise unable to have children of their own. In return, the firm notes that surrogates get to experience the deep fulfillment that comes from helping others, as well as healthy compensation for doing one of the most important jobs a human being can perform.
Global Surrogacy Services says that its gestational surrogates are very special women who must fit a variety of criteria. A list of surrogate mother requirements is available on the agency's website. These include being between 21 and 38 years of age as well as being in good physical and mental health. In addition, all surrogates must have successfully given birth in the past and must currently have a child at home. Not surprisingly, surrogates need to practice a healthy lifestyle with no substance issues. Finally, surrogates must have no history of arrests and live in a safe and healthy environment.
Of course, giving birth to grow a family is a huge commitment; all births involve some challenges. That's why the women it works with are well compensated for their efforts, says Global Surrogacy Services. Many individuals use the money they receive after surrogacy for important purchases such as buying a car or making a down payment on a house. Others use it to make investments in their future, such as paying for schooling.
Most importantly, the agency points out that it ensures that surrogates receive the highest level of healthcare throughout the process. The health and well-being of surrogate mothers and the children they bare are inextricably linked. Global Surrogacy Services says that it places the highest possible priority on ensuring surrogates have a positive and fulfilling journey that leaves them healthier and happier than ever.
Women who are interested in gestational surrogacy are invited to begin the process of becoming a surrogate by filling out a questionnaire on the agency's website. Intended parents and other readers can learn more about Global Surrogacy Services and the surrogacy process by visiting the agency's website at https://globalsurrogacyservices.com/ or calling (800) 355-2009.
Intended parents and other readers can learn more about Global Surrogacy Services and the surrogacy process by visiting the agency's website at https://globalsurrogacyservices.com/ or calling (800) 355-2009.
Media Contact
Global Surrogacy Services, Global Surrogacy Services, (800) 355-2009, info@globalsurrogacyservices.com
SOURCE Global Surrogacy Services