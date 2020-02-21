NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Syringes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Prefilled Syringes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.6 Billion by the year 2025, Prefilled Syringes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$338 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$282.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Prefilled Syringes will reach a market size of US$463.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Syringes - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Asia - Central for Future Growth
Disposable Syringes Gain Wide Acceptance
Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives
Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles
Government Regulations Push Demand for Safety Syringes
Rising Incidence of HAIs Propels Demand for Safety Needles and
Syringes
Global Competitor Market Shares
Syringes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Growing Emphasis on Prevention of Needle Stick Injuries Drives
Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles
Prefilled Syringes - A High Growth Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc.(USA)
Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
Kawamoto Corporation (Japan)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Nipro Medical Corporation (USA)
Retractable Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Schott AG (Germany)
Smiths Medical (UK)
Terumo Corp. (Japan)
Terumo Medical Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Spur Growth in the Syringes Market
Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes
Biologic Drugs Boost the Demand for Prefilled Syringes
Industry Observes a Growing Trend towards Plastic Pre-Filled
Syringes
Advancements in Material and Device Technology Drive Momentum
Patient Centric Designs Gain Attention
Companies Focus on Addressing the Problems Associated with
Silicone Lubrication
New Materials Gain Attention
Prevention of Blood Borne Infections through Safety Pre-Filled
Syringes
Dual/Multi-Chamber Syringes Gain Prominence Amid Rise in Number
of Lyophilised Drugs
Diabetes Management and Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices
Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems
Industry Witnesses Rapid Shift from Glass to Plastic
Advancements in Manufacture of Pre-filled Syringes
Automation Speeds Up in the Syringes Industry
Filling and Stoppering
Inspection of Prefilled Syringes
Pain Free Shots - A Growing R&D Domain
Disposal of Syringes - A Primary Issue
Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
Alternative to Syringes - Potential Threats
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Preloaded Insulin Pens
Pulmonary Drug Delivery
Long-Term Macro Growth Drivers
Global Healthcare Spending - A Review
Demographics Spell Opportunities
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Diseases
and Disabilities: Foundation for Market Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace Unfurl the Market
Potential
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics
Contribute to Demand
Rise in Prevalence of Diabetes to Benefit Demand
Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in Dental Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
