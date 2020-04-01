DUBLIN, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the American College of Rheumatology Systemic lupus erythematosus, referred to as SLE or lupus, is a chronic (long-term) disease that causes systemic inflammation which affects multiple organs. In addition to affecting the skin and joints, it can affect other organs in the body such as the kidneys, the tissue lining the lungs (pleura), heart (pericardium), and brain. Many patients experience fatigue, weight loss, and fever.
SLE is most commonly seen in women in the reproductive age group (frequently starting at childbearing age), although lupus is increasingly recognized after the age of 40 years, particularly in the Europeans. The disease is prone to relapses and remissions, resulting in considerable morbidity due to flares of disease activity and accumulated organ damage, and an increased risk of premature death, mostly due to infection or cardiovascular disease.
The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases, Gender-Specific Prevalence, and Severity-Specific Prevalence(Mild, Moderate and Severe)) scenario of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2028.
Among 7MM, the United States has the highest prevalent population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with about 259,474 cases in 2017. Among EU-5 countries, UK had the highest number of prevalent cases with approximately 62,852 cases, followed by Italy in 2017. Germany had the least number of prevalent cases, while in Japan, the diagnosed prevalent population of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus was found to be approximately 58,168.
