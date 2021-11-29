DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Targeted Oncology Therapeutics: Lung Cancers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A number of factors are changing the way market participants view the cancer therapeutics market. These factors are evident in the disease targets and drug classes that comprise a significant number of recent trials.
After decades of disappointment and missed financial objectives, the genetic underpinnings of disease are converging with improved computer-assisted pharmacological decision making. Market sector participants now find themselves pursuing realistic therapeutic strategies that have the potential to fulfil product strategies in both scientific and human terms.
As immuno-therapeutics in general - and immuno-oncology in particular - move to the forefront, the major oncology drug developers are beginning to align with specific therapeutic approaches, such as PARP and PD-1/PD-L1. The analytics analysis of current active oncology trial data reveals these factors and how they are affecting the oncology drug development landscape.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What is the market share of approved therapeutics?
- What is the global supply picture for targeted therapeutics?
- Who are the market leaders, by Indication? by Product?
- What is the therapeutic coverage across all oncology indications? What are the product opportunities?
- What are the established products in this space? by target, indication, API class, revenue?
- What is the competitive picture for the major Oncology market segments?
- Drug treatment resources
- Competitive therapy map
- Clinical trial activity
- Who are the leading competitors in the field of next-generation therapeutics?
Key Topics Covered:
- The Recombinant Drug Ecosystem
- Biological Drug Activity by Region
- Biological Oncology Market Leaders
- Oncology mAbs: Competitive Considerations
- mAbs and Targeted Oncology Therapeutics
- Historical Growth of Biologicals
- Leading Biological Drug Companies - Activity by Drug & Segment
- FDA Approved mAbs Indicated for Lung Cancers
- FDA Approved TKIs Indicated for Lung Cancers
- Key Therapeutic Targets
- EGFR
- VEGF
- ALK Gene
- PD-L1
- ROS-1 Gene
- RET
- The Addressable Market
- Drugs in Development
- Leading Lung Cancer Supplier Assessments
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celltrion
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Eli Lilly
- Genentech
- Genzyme
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Janssen Biotech
- Kyowa Kirin
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- United Therapeutics
- Roche
- EMD Serono
- Immunex
- Lonza Biologics
- Lonza AG
- Seattle Genetics
- Biogen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abl5pe
