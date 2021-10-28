Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Telepathology, Teleradiology, TeleICU, Teleconsultation, Telepscychiatry, Others), By Mode, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global telemedicine market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The global telemedicine market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others.

This has drastically increased the global patient pool suffering from these diseases. Hence, increasing the healthcare costs, which has led to a shift towards virtual consultation, thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years.

The global telemedicine market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application, mode, end user, company and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into hardware, software and service. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.

Hardware usually includes desktops, webcams, microphones, laptops, among others, which lay the foundation of telemedicine service. The hardware used in telemedicine abide to certain conditions that are required for its competent functioning. Based on mode, the market can be grouped into real-time, store and forward, others.

The telehospitals segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years attributable to the increasing adoption and application of telemedicine in hospitals & clinics for treatment of chronic diseases. This also enables cost saving to a greater extent.

Based on application, the market can be fragmented into telepathology, teleradiology, teleicu, teleconsultation, telepscychiatry, others. The telepathology segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the timely and quick pathological assessment it offers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the telemedicine market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising medical tourism in the region

 The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze and estimate the market size of global telemedicine market from 2016 to 2019.
  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global telemedicine market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
  • To classify and forecast global telemedicine market based on component, deployment mode, application, mode, end user, company and regional distribution.
  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global telemedicine market.
  • To identify drivers and challenges for global telemedicine market.
  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global telemedicine market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global telemedicine market.
  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global telemedicine market.

Major players operating in the global telemedicine market include 

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Amwell Corporation
  • Teladoc Health Inc.
  • Advanced Monitored Caregiving, Inc.
  • Orange Healthcare, Inc.
  • Omron Corporation
  • iHealth Labs, Inc.
  • Chiron Health Inc.
  • Resideo Technologies Inc
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Telemedicine Market, By Component

  • Hardware
  • BP Monitor
  • Blood Glucose Monitors
  • Pulse Oximeters
  • ECG Monitors
  • Cameras
  • Display Monitors
  • Others
  • Software
  • Service
  • Tele-Consulting
  • Tele-Monitoring
  • Tele-Education
  • Tele-Training
  • Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By Deployment Mode

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

Global Telemedicine Market, By Application

  • Telepathology
  • Teleradiology
  • TeleICU
  • Teleconsultation
  • Telepscychiatry
  • Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By Mode

  • Real-Time
  • Store and Forward
  • Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By End User

  • Healthcare Providers
  • Healthcare Payers
  • Patients
  • Others

Global Telemedicine Market, By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Kuwait
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0n07f

